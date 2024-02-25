Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.475

The Williams Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:WMB) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.475 on 25th of March. This takes the dividend yield to 5.4%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Williams Companies' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Williams Companies' earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 8.6% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 73%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Williams Companies Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $1.41 total annually to $1.90. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.0% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Williams Companies has grown earnings per share at 55% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

We Really Like Williams Companies' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

