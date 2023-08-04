Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Williams Companies' (NYSE:WMB) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Williams Companies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = US$4.1b ÷ (US$49b - US$5.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Williams Companies has an ROCE of 9.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 20%.

In the above chart we have measured Williams Companies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Williams Companies.

The Trend Of ROCE

Williams Companies' ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 131% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

What We Can Learn From Williams Companies' ROCE

To bring it all together, Williams Companies has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a solid 48% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Williams Companies we've found 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Williams Companies isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

