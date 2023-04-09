Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX:WLMS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript April 3, 2023

Tracy Pagliara: Thanks, Chris, and good morning, everyone. Williams posted fourth quarter revenue of 55.8 million compared with 79.2 million in last year's comparable period. As previously discussed, while dealing with lower nuclear and decommissioning work, we also encountered delays converting pipeline to revenue in 2022. That said, things are looking better for 2023 as I'll review in a minute. Our gross margin was negative for the quarter, reflecting the issues associated with our Florida water business as well as costs tied to expanding in the transmission and distribution markets. Without such expenses, our adjusted gross margin was 12.5%. Operating expenses were 7 million this quarter, roughly in line with last year. Due to the lower revenue and negative margins, Williams had an adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter of 7 million versus adjusted EBITDA of 3.6 million in 2021.

At the end of the quarter, the company's backlog stood at roughly 333 million. Putting 2022 behind us, Williams is starting to benefit from cost cutting activities, the closure of non-core assets and improved revenue margin and adjusted EBITDA growth. In addition, we continue to work on assessing strategic alternatives, as I'll discuss more in a moment. Now turning to Slide 4, I'd like to provide a bit more color regarding our operations and outlook. As I just mentioned, the first quarter of 2023 is already proving to be better in terms of overall financial performance than the prior year period. Major customer projects have improved our year-over-year revenue comparison and even surpassed original expectations, with revenue through February of approximately $65 million.

In addition, excluding our underperforming businesses, water, transmission, distribution and chemical, which we are in the process of exiting, our gross profit through February was approximately 7.5 million or 12.8% of revenues and our adjusted EBITDA was approximately 4.5 million. We are aggressively reorienting the company to target the most profitable markets and withdraw from non-core businesses, transforming Williams into a leaner, more focused enterprise with higher margins and better bottom line results. At the same time, the company continues to explore all strategic options to further improve our operating outlook and unlock value for our shareholders. While we cannot provide detailed specifics at this time, the process, including working with Greenhill, already makes us comfortable about the future of Williams.

In the interim, we are also working diligently with our existing lenders to ensure that we have the necessary liquidity to achieve our near-term goals. With that, I'll hand over the call to Damien to discuss our quarterly financial results. Damien?

Damien Vassall: Thank you, Tracy, and good morning, everyone. Let's review the financials in greater detail. Turning to Slide 5, we posted revenue of $55.8 million for the quarter, as Tracy mentioned, versus $79.2 million in 2021. Sales fell year-over-year primarily due to lower nuclear and decommissioning work, while revenue for Vogtle 3 & 4 was approximately 16.3 million during the period. Given demand trends and government spending priorities as well as a solid backlog and pipeline, we remain optimistic about potential growth in 2023. Slide 6 shows operating trends for the company. We posted a gross loss of 1.7 million for the quarter versus gross profit of 9.2 million last year. This performance reflects project mix, including the ongoing impact from T&D investments and the previously announced projects in Florida operating at a loss.

Excluding such startup costs and the Florida work, our gross margin would have been 12.5% for the quarter versus 11.6% last year and our adjusted operating loss would have been approximately $400,000. We expect margins to improve as we near completion of certain projects and exit non-core businesses, as Tracy discussed. Operating expenses were 7 million for the quarter versus 6.8 million last year. We continue to target streamlining initiatives to reduce expenses going forward and improve underlying operating results. With that, operator, we can open the line for questions.

