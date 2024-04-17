Insights into Williams-Sonoma Inc's Upcoming Dividend Payout

Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) recently announced a dividend of $1.13 per share, payable on 2024-05-24, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-18. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Williams-Sonoma Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Williams-Sonoma Inc Do?

With a retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a player in the $300 billion domestic home category and $450 billion international home market, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B ($80 billion total addressable market), marketplace, and franchise areas. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (156 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (184) provides casual home accessories. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids (46) and PBteen. West Elm (121) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (11) offers lighting and house parts. Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial.

Williams-Sonoma Inc's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Williams-Sonoma Inc's Dividend History

Williams-Sonoma Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2006. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Williams-Sonoma Inc has increased its dividend each year since 2007, earning it the status of a dividend achiever, a distinction reserved for companies that have increased their dividend annually for at least the past 17 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Williams-Sonoma Inc's Dividend Analysis

Breaking Down Williams-Sonoma Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Williams-Sonoma Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.29% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.61%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Williams-Sonoma Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 21.20%, which decreased to 16.70% per year over a five-year horizon. And over the past decade, Williams-Sonoma Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 11.00%.

Based on Williams-Sonoma Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Williams-Sonoma Inc stock as of today is approximately 2.79%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-01-31, Williams-Sonoma Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.25.

Williams-Sonoma Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Williams-Sonoma Inc's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2024-01-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Williams-Sonoma Inc's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Williams-Sonoma Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 11.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 66.92% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Williams-Sonoma Inc's earnings increased by approximately 19.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 60.97% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 36.20%, which outperforms approximately 89.17% of global competitors, speaks to its financial health and potential for continued dividend increases.

Investor Considerations for Williams-Sonoma Inc's Dividends

Williams-Sonoma Inc's forthcoming dividend, consistent increase in dividend payments, manageable payout ratio, and strong profitability and growth metrics collectively indicate a robust dividend profile that may appeal to value investors. With a solid track record and promising indicators, Williams-Sonoma Inc stands out as a potentially attractive investment for those focused on income generation and long-term value. As the company continues to navigate the competitive retail landscape, its ability to maintain and grow dividends will be an important factor to watch.

