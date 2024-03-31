Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $1.13

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.'s (NYSE:WSM) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $1.13 on 24th of May. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.4%.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Williams-Sonoma's stock price has increased by 57% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Williams-Sonoma's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Williams-Sonoma's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 16.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 25%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Williams-Sonoma Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.24 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $4.52. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Williams-Sonoma has grown earnings per share at 29% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Williams-Sonoma Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 24 Williams-Sonoma analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Williams-Sonoma not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

