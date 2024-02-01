Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,901.46
    +55.81 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,476.42
    +326.12 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,360.55
    +196.54 (+1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,971.38
    +24.03 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.19
    -1.66 (-2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    2,071.60
    +4.20 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    +0.13 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0877
    +0.0060 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8630
    -0.1040 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2749
    +0.0064 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2930
    -0.6010 (-0.41%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,100.04
    +233.13 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,622.16
    -8.41 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,011.46
    -275.25 (-0.76%)
     

Williams-Sonoma Stock Looks Poised for a Rebound

Fernanda Horner
·1 min read

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) stock has distanced itself from its Jan. 24, two-year high of $212.52, though it was last seen up 1.9% at $197.02. Shares still boast a 40.9% year-over-year lead, too, while support from the $190 level looks ready to keep any additional losses in check, as it did back in January and December. Plus, WSM's latest dip has placed it close to a historically bullish trendline that could help it move higher once again.

 

According to data from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, Williams-Sonoma stock is within one standard deviation of its 60-day trendline. The security saw six similar signals in the last three years, defined for this study as having traded north of this trendline 80% of the time in the last two months, and in eight of the past 10 trading days.

 

WSM 60 Dya
WSM 60 Dya

 

Shares moved higher one month later in 67% of those instances, with an average 9.5% gain. A move of similar magnitude from its current perch would place WSM above $215 for the first time since November 2021.

 

The security also looks ripe for a short squeeze. The 7.30 million shares sold short now account for 12.2% of WSM's available float, or more than seven days' worth of pent-up buying power.

 

There's room for shift in analyst sentiment in the forms of upgrades and/or price-target hikes, too. In fact, 15 of the 20 firms in coverage call the security a tepid "hold" or worse, while the 12-month consensus target price of $180.17 is an 8.5% discount to current levels.

Advertisement