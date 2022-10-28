Willis Lease Finance Corporation Named Title Sponsor for Green Beret Foundation Charity Event

Willis Lease Finance Corp.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“WLFC”) is excited to announce that it is joining the 2022 Green Berets at Golden Bear charity golf tournament as its Title Sponsor. The tournament has already raised over $125,000 in sponsorships and donations, with net proceeds exclusively benefitting the Green Beret Foundation (“GBF”).



“As the title sponsor, we hope to motivate others to support the GBF,” said Austin C. Willis, Chief Executive Officer of WLFC, who served as a Green Beret in the U.S. Army’s 20th Special Forces Group. “This event is a great way to spend time with U.S. Army Special Forces veterans in a casual setting and gain a better understanding of the ways that the GBF supports them in times of need,” remarked Willis.

“We’re ecstatic to partner with WLFC for this year’s event, which helps support our mission of providing Special Forces Soldiers and their families with emergency, immediate and ongoing support through our five program pillars: Casualty Support, Heath & Wellness Support, Family Support, Gold Star & Surviving Families Support, and Transition Support,” said Brent Cooper, Executive Director of the GBF.

For additional tournament details, visit www.orlandocharitygolf.com .

