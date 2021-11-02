U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,630.65
    +16.98 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,052.63
    +138.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,649.60
    +53.69 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,361.86
    +3.74 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.96
    -1.09 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.90
    -6.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.49 (-2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1581
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0260 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    -0.0047 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9290
    -0.0690 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,971.26
    +2,262.56 (+3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,544.06
    +44.90 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.81
    -13.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Willis Towers Watson Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced today that it will participate in the following conferences: the 2021 Raymond James Insurance Conference on November 9, 2021 and the Gearing up for the New Normal: A Virtual Best Ideas Conference by MKM on November 17, 2021. Both events are virtual.

Carl Hess, Willis Towers Watson’s chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the Raymond James Insurance Conference at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2021 and the Gearing up for the New Normal: A Virtual Best Ideas Conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 17, 2021.

A live webcast of the conference presentations will be available at the Investor Relations section of www.willistowerswatson.com. Additionally, a replay of the conference presentations will be available online shortly after the conclusion of the live presentations.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW ) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 46,000 employees serving more than 140 countries. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

CONTACT
INVESTORS
Claudia De La Hoz | claudia.delahoz@willistowerswatson.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla down after Musk tweet, Avis shares spike over 150%

    Mixed signals from invested parties in the Tesla-Hertz partnership, while Avis Car Rental continues to soar. Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports.

  • Mitt Romney says a billionaire tax will trigger demand for these two assets — get in now before the super-rich swarm

    Grab these assets before the billionaires do.

  • Why Dell Stock Got Cut in Half Today

    If you haven't been paying close attention to Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock lately, you may have woken up to a shock today. At a share price of $55.12 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Dell shares seem to have been cut in half overnight, after closing at $111.51 per share Monday evening. Instead, what happened is that yesterday after close of trading, Dell completed the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE: VMW), effectively dividing the company into two stand-alone companies and distributing a total of 310.9 million shares of VMware (and a boatload of cash) among Dell shareholders.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • Kroger, Bed Bath & Beyond shares soar on e-commerce tieup

    Announcement from U.S. retailers includes an e-commerce experience and plans to expand Kroger's home product space.

  • 10 Best High Risk Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high risk stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Risk Stocks to Buy Right Now. Retail investors have poured billions of dollars into meme stocks this year as they scramble to […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood likes to hit the new trading week running. The ARK Invest CEO added to some of her positions on Monday. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Toast (NYSE: TOST), and Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) are three stocks (down 45%, 25%, and 13% from their highs, respectively) that found their way into Wood's buy orders.

  • Why Zillow Stock Is Down 12% Today

    Shares of real estate technology stock Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) fell as much as 12% in midday trading on Tuesday. News continues to get worse out of Zillow's home buying business. Last month, news broke that Zillow was "pausing" its iBuying business for the remainder of the year as it works through backlog.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Enterprise Products Partners, and 1 Reason To Sell

    The pipeline giant looks very attractive today, but there is one long-term problem for investors to ponder.

  • Why Mosaic Stock Crashed Despite a 50% Dividend Hike

    This is just one of those days when Mosaic shareholders would be best served to ignore the market's noise.

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • Zillow Will End Its Homebuying Business

    Zillow Group said Tuesday it would shut down its homebuying and selling business. The announcement follows a previous pause in the purchase of new homes through the end of the year. “We’ve determined the unpredictability in forecasting home prices far exceeds what we anticipated and continuing to scale Zillow Offers would result in too much earnings and balance-sheet volatility,” Zillow CEO Rich Barton said.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Low enrollments are crushing textbook supplier Chegg's stock

    Jefferies Equity Analyst Brent Thill breaks down the slowdown textbook distributor Chegg is experiencing as sentiment towards the education sector worsens.

  • Here's Why I Think Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story...

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • Why Nio Stock Soared Today

    After a muted start to the week, electric-vehicle (EV) stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) popped 4% Tuesday morning as investors tried to look beyond the dismal headlines that hit the stock momentarily on Monday and weighed in on the long-term prospects of the popular EV manufacturer. Investors in Nio were taken by surprise Monday when the China-based EV manufacturer reported a sharp decline in its delivery numbers for October even as arch rivals continued to race ahead. XPeng's (NYSE: XPEV) October deliveries, for example, more than tripled to 10,138 vehicles.

  • Here's Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 580.9% in October

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) surged 580.9% across October's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) rocketed higher after the announcement of a planned merger with a social media company backed by former President Donald Trump. Digital World Acquisition and Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) published a press release and made a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Oct. 20, announcing that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Again Today

    For the fourth day in a row, shares of semiconductors specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) marched higher Tuesday, rising 2.6% through 12:15 p.m. EDT as bad news about the global semiconductor shortage continues to be interpreted as good news for Nvidia. On Monday, contract semiconductors manufacturer GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) confirmed the results of its successful initial public offering, in which the company floated 55 million shares at an offer price of $47 per share. Although GlobalFoundries enjoyed no immediate "pop" from the offering (its shares actually closed the day down $0.20), those shares have since perked back up and are now trading about $56 a share.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Dropped 4.7% Today

    Shares of online gambling stock DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 4.7% in trading on Tuesday after getting weak reports from Wall Street. Two analyst reports are hurting DraftKings today. The first is from Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen, who restarted coverage on the stock with an equal-weight rating and a price target of $53 per share.