Willis Towers Watson names new Global Leadership Team to drive the company forward

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
·5 min read
ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced its new Global Leadership Team to drive the company forward.

“The leaders named today are highly accomplished and embody the true spirit of one Willis Towers Watson,” said John Haley, Chief Executive Officer. “This Global Leadership Team consists of voices across our geographies, segments and functions. We believe this balanced approach strengthens teamwork, fosters collaboration, enables us to make better decisions and leads to faster execution once a decision is made. Willis Towers Watson is well positioned to compete vigorously and innovate quickly across our businesses around the world.”

“This Global Leadership Team will work together to guide strategy, priorities, investments and engagement across Willis Towers Watson on behalf of all stakeholders, including colleagues, clients, shareholders and communities,” added Carl Hess, President. “I’m excited to work with these leaders to build on our already strong foundation and fulfill our purpose to create clarity and confidence today for a more sustainable tomorrow.”

The Global Leadership Team is made up of leaders representing three geographies, two segments and various corporate functions:

  • The three geographies are Europe, International and North America. Our geographies connect the entirety of Willis Towers Watson to our clients and connect our colleagues to the communities where they live and work.

  • The two segments (effective January 1, 2022) are Health, Wealth and Career and Risk and Broking. Our segments develop and deliver world-class capabilities and innovation on behalf of clients.

  • The corporate functions have been expanded to include two new focus areas: Operations and Transformation. Together, our functions enable our performance by providing services and solutions that drive efficiency, ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and optimize our colleague and client experiences.

In addition to John Haley and Carl Hess the following leaders have been named to the Global Leadership Team:

Leader

Role

Kristy Banas

Anne Bodnar

Marco Boschetti

Scott Burnett

Alexis Faber

Matt Furman

Adam Garrard

Julie Gebauer

Katherine Gehman

Cecil Hemingway

Andrew Krasner

Luis Maurette

Eric McMurray

John Merkovsky

Anne Pullum

Imran Qureshi

Pam Rollins

Alastair Swift

Pamela Thomson-Hall

Gene Wickes

The Global Leadership Team will begin working together immediately. The two-segment structure will be effective January 1, 2022, and until this time there will be no changes to our public company segment-level financial reporting.

Additional leadership announcements

Willis Towers Watson also made these important announcements:

  • Joe Gunn will take on a critical new role as Chairman of Corporate Risk and Broking North America, focusing on business development, senior level talent acquisition and retention, market relationship management and other aspects of strategy execution in this business.

  • John Bremen will take on a critical new role to develop a new corporate function called Innovation & Acceleration to maximize and accelerate the value we create from innovation, research and commercialization within and between our businesses as we highlight the strategic importance of these areas across the company.

  • Nicolas Aubert will continue in his current roles as Head of Great Britain and Chief Executive Officer of Willis Limited to ensure a smooth transition of his responsibilities and will leave thereafter to pursue new interests.

As previously announced, Willis Towers Watson will host an Investor Day September 9, 2021. Specific details for this event will be announced at a later date.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

PR Contact:
Miles Russell
Miles.russell@willistowerswatson.com
+44 (0) 7903262118

Josh Wozman
Josh.wozman@willistowerswatson.com
+1 415 318 6441

Investor Relations Contact:
Claudia De La Hoz
Claudiadelahoz@willistowerswatson.com
+1 215 246 6221

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements and other forward-looking statements in this document by words such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “plan”, “intend”, “continue”, or similar words, expressions or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future leadership transitions, the company’s future results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Willis Towers Watson’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements are identified under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Willis Towers Watson’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent quarterly reports filed with the SEC.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events because these statements are based on assumptions that may not come true and are speculative by their nature. Willis Towers Watson does not undertake an obligation to update any of the forward-looking information included in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed expectations or otherwise.


