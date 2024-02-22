Williston VT gets another hotel, and as it turns out there's probably a demand for it

WILLISTON ― Williston is getting another hotel, on Market Street behind L.L. Bean. Construction is in the early phases on what will be a Townplace Suites by Marriott, set up for extended stay with kitchenettes. If you're wondering why we need another hotel, Williston Director of Planning and Zoning Matt Boulanger has some insights.

"There is quite a bit of demand (for hotels)," Boulanger said. "We've seen a couple of different things driving that. Some existing hotels have converted to temporary shelters, even around here. That's part of it. There's also some aging hotel stock."

Aging hotels can start running into trouble filling their rooms, Boulanger explained. As an example, he cited the Sonesta Extended Stay Suites in Williston, where Boulanger discovered an entire block of suites is listed on the Airbnb site.

The late afternoon sky at the construction site for a new Townplace Suites by Marriott in Williston, as seen on Feb. 20, 2024.

"It's not getting booked as a conventional hotel, so they're looking for other options," Boulanger said.

Sometimes a hotel gets purchased by Champlain Housing Trust and turned into apartments. That happened to a hotel on Zephyr Road in Williston. Now room opens up for another hotel because that one is gone.

Then there's the housing crunch and the lack of workforce housing.

What else is driving the demand for new hotels in Chittenden County?

Boulanger pointed out that both the Townplaces Suites now being built and the nearby Hilton Home2 Suites are extended stay with kitchenettes.

Artist's rendering of what the Townplace Suites by Marriott being built in Williston will look like when it's finished. As seen on Feb. 20, 2024 at the construction site.

"It's seeming like it's taking longer for people when they're between homes to get into the home they're buying," Boulanger said. "Some of that logjam shows up as not a lot of houses available to buy, but also the amount of time transactions take."

So if you find yourself between homes with nowhere to go, or you found a house and it's taking forever to close the deal, extended stay hotels come in handy. Now, let's turn to that workforce housing problem.

"Some of the hotels in Williston, you'll notice on Tuesday afternoon a lot of white vans and trucks with Texas plates or other out-of-state plates," Boulanger said. "Clearly work vehicles."

First floor steel goes up at the Townplace Suites by Marriott construction site in Williston, as seen on Feb. 20, 2024.

And let's not forget good old tourism, which does still happen in Vermont.

"I think all those things together are driving some of this demand," Boulanger said.

The Project

Project Cost: $4 million.

Developer: Redstone, Burlington

Contractor: Opechee Construction, Belmont, New Hampshire

Architect: In-house at Opechee

Engineer: Snyder Group, Shelburne

Address: 281 Holland Lane, Williston

Pre-fabricated structural elements for the Townplace Suites by Marriott being built in Williston await installation on Feb. 20, 2024.

Progress:

The first-floor steel and wall sections are partly constructed.

Features:

115 extended stay rooms with kitchenettes in a four-story hotel totaling 59,034 square feet, Townplace Suites by Marriott.

Framing has begun for the first floor of the Townplace Suites by Marriott currently being built in Williston. As seen on Feb. 20, 2024.

What's in the neighborhood:

Everything from Chili's to REI.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Townplace Suites by Marriott hotel coming to Williston, Vermont