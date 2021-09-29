Williwaw Salmon Skin Cracklets: A Product Born Out Of Friendship

The Story Of A Growing Chilean Snack Company That Started On A Fishing Trip

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Williwaw is a rapidly expanding health food brand. The company operates out of Chile and sources its Salmon Skin Cracklets from the pristine Chilean waters of Patagonia. The company is serving an important health food need in the market. And yet, as is often the case, the idea for the business was initially born out of nothing more than a good time.

Salmon is a well-known source of nutrients. As valuable as the health benefits of salmon — and especially salmon skin — are, though, it isn't always the important factors like these that light the entrepreneurial spark to start a health food business. In the case of growing Chilean snack brand Williwaw, it was simply the pleasure of fishing that got things started.

The Williwaw brand is run by a group of friends that enjoy fishing. Not only that, but they had access to the pristine waters of Chilean Patagonian as the perfect piscary for their relaxing hobby.

In the words of company owner and founder, Andrés Herrera, "As a group of friends, we enjoy going fishing in Patagonia, in the south of Chile. After fishing, we cooked out our catch in a barbecue, and we used to eat the crunchy skin." The founder goes on to explain that "then is when was born the idea of producing a very healthy snack, made from Salmon skin from the pristine and cold waters of the south of the world."

Williwaw's line of Salmon Cracklets is a health food wonder to behold. Shaped like triangular chips, the products are uniquely healthy and deliciously crunchy. They come in a variety of flavors that includes Smokey, Pesto, Salsa, Patagonian Spice, and simple Sea Salt.

Along with being locally sourced and enticingly unusual, the chips are also paragons of healthy eating. Their various benefits include providing:

Omega 3;

Collagen;

Vitamin D;

Sea salt;

Lean protein.

In addition, the chips are not fried and are made with 100% natural ingredients. To top it off, they're dietarily friendly as they have zero carbs and are gluten-free.

While the idea of salmon chips may seem foreign to many American consumers, the truth is, Williwaw chips are an exceptional combination of a healthy food option and an enjoyable snack. The brand's recent arrival on the U.S. health food scene bodes well for hungry, health-conscious consumers across the nation.

