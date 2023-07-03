Willoughby Hills couple indicted on fraud charges

Jul. 3—A Willoughby Hills couple has been indicted on charges of conspiring to set fire to rental properties in order to collect insurance money.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio Rebecca C. Lutzko announced June 30 that a federal grand jury in Cleveland returned a three-count indictment for 46-year-old Lonnie White and 46-year-old Lisa Ogletree of Willoughby Hills.

According to the release, the couple faces one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, one count of conspiracy to engage in money laundering and one count of conspiracy to use fire in commission of a felony.

The indictment charges that from April 2013 through March 2019, White and Ogletree devised a scheme to defraud several insurance companies by setting houses on fire and falsely collecting insurance proceeds. White and Ogletree agreed to purchase ownership rights in houses, recruit additional people to act as nominal owners and renters and obtain insurance on the houses.

White and Ogletree then arranged for the houses to be set on fire while staging the fires to appear accidental, according to the indictment. They recruited nominal owners to submit fraudulent loss claims to the house insurers for the fire damage and after payment would distribute the funds to White and Ogletree, the charges allege.

The pair agreed with others to transfer proceeds obtained from the insurance payouts to different accounts and to use fire to defraud insurance companies, according to the indictment.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio acknowledged the Cleveland Fire Investigation Unit, the Cuyahoga County Fusion Center, the Ohio State Fire Marshal, the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Office of Inspector General for their cooperation with this matter.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian M. McDonough and Adam J. Joines, according to the release.