Willow Biosciences Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow" or "the Company") (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQX: CANSF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on April 28, 2021. A total of 46,817,015 common shares, representing approximately 37.92% of Willow's issued and outstanding shares, were represented at the Meeting.

The following nominees were elected as directors of Willow for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld Director # % # % Dr. Peter Seufer-Wasserthal 43,734,663 99.64% 158,351 0.36% Trevor Peters 43,821,313 99.81% 81,701 0.19% Dr. Fotis Kalantzis 43,611,713 99.34% 291,301 0.66% Donald Archibald 43,663,113 99.45% 239,901 0.55% Sadiq H. Lalani 43,640,058 99.40% 262,956 0.60% Al Foreman 43,820,663 99.81% 82,351 0.19%

In addition, shareholders approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year (99.94% of the votes cast being in favour).

Shareholders also ratified and approved the adoption of a new share award incentive plan of the Company and authorized its continuation for a three-year period from the date of the Meeting (93.48% of the votes cast being in favour).

About Willow Biosciences Inc.

Willow is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that develops and produces high-purity, plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical products. Willow's manufacturing process creates a consistent, scalable, and sustainable product that benefits industry and consumers. Willow's team has a proven track record of developing and commercializing bio-based manufacturing processes and products for both the consumer and pharmaceutical industries.

Story continues

Reader Advisories

This news release may include forward-looking forward-looking information that involves risk and uncertainty. For this purpose, any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often contain terms such as "may", "will", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Willow assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Willow Biosciences Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/28/c5071.html