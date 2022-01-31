U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

WILLOW BIOSCIENCES TO HOST INVESTOR PRESENTATION WEBCAST

·2 min read
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow" or the "Company") (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQB: CANSF), a leading biotechnology company that manufactures pure, consistent and sustainable cannabinoids via yeast biosynthesis, today announced that it will host a webcast investor presentation on Thursday, February 3rd at 2:00 PM EST.

Willow Biosciences Inc. Logo
Willow Biosciences Inc. Logo

During the webcast, Willow's President and Chief Executive Officer Trevor Peters will provide a presentation through a PowerPoint discussion that will cover key areas of Willow's business. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive Q&A portal.

To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1522256&tp_key=5868b5db75

An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the Company's website, www.willowbio.com/#investors.

About Willow Biosciences Inc.

Willow is a leading biotechnology company that develops and produces high-purity, plant derived ingredients for the consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. Willow's FutureGrown biotechnology platform allows scale production of pure, consistent, and sustainable product to benefit both B2B and B2C customers. Willow's R&D team has a proven track record of developing and commercializing bio-based manufacturing processes and products for both the consumer and pharmaceutical industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates and the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning the business plan of the Company, generally, including cannabinoid research and production. When used in this news release, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Company's most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for l risk factors relating to Willow, which can be accessed either on Willow's website at www.willowbio.com or under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/willow-biosciences-to-host-investor-presentation-webcast-301471239.html

SOURCE Willow Biosciences Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/31/c3657.html

