Willowglen MSC Berhad (KLSE:WILLOW) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Willowglen MSC Berhad (KLSE:WILLOW) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Willowglen MSC Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.09 = RM18m ÷ (RM240m - RM36m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Willowglen MSC Berhad has an ROCE of 9.0%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.0%, it's still a low return by itself.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Willowglen MSC Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Willowglen MSC Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Willowglen MSC Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 11% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Willowglen MSC Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 27% in the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Willowglen MSC Berhad has the makings of a multi-bagger.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Willowglen MSC Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

