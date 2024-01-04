Willowglen MSC Berhad (KLSE:WILLOW) Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Appear To Be Mixed : Is There A Clear Direction For The Stock?

Willowglen MSC Berhad's (KLSE:WILLOW) stock is up by a considerable 7.4% over the past month. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. In this article, we decided to focus on Willowglen MSC Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Willowglen MSC Berhad is:

6.1% = RM12m ÷ RM204m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Willowglen MSC Berhad's Earnings Growth And 6.1% ROE

At first glance, Willowglen MSC Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 7.0%. We can see that Willowglen MSC Berhad has grown at a five year net income growth average rate of 3.8%, which is a bit on the lower side. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. Hence, this does provide some context to low earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared Willowglen MSC Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 12% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

KLSE:WILLOW Past Earnings Growth January 4th 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Willowglen MSC Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Willowglen MSC Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While Willowglen MSC Berhad has a decent three-year median payout ratio of 47% (or a retention ratio of 53%), it has seen very little growth in earnings. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, Willowglen MSC Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Willowglen MSC Berhad can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Willowglen MSC Berhad.

