Willowglen MSC Berhad (KLSE:WILLOW) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Willowglen MSC Berhad (KLSE:WILLOW) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Willowglen MSC Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.076 = RM15m ÷ (RM234m - RM33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Willowglen MSC Berhad has an ROCE of 7.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 14%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Willowglen MSC Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Willowglen MSC Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.6% from 14% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for Willowglen MSC Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 21% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Willowglen MSC Berhad (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

