Willowglen MSC Berhad's (KLSE:WILLOW) Dividend Will Be MYR0.015

Willowglen MSC Berhad's (KLSE:WILLOW) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.015 per share on 20th of May. This means the annual payment is 4.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Willowglen MSC Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, Willowglen MSC Berhad's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

EPS is set to fall by 0.4% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 71%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 10 years. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Willowglen MSC Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Although it's important to note that Willowglen MSC Berhad's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Willowglen MSC Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Willowglen MSC Berhad is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Willowglen MSC Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Is Willowglen MSC Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

