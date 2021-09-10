U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,493.75
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,886.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,568.00
    +9.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.30
    +4.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.02
    -0.12 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.90
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.04
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0350 (-2.62%)
     

  • Vix

    18.80
    +0.84 (+4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7520
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,976.88
    +1,036.13 (+2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,213.69
    +23.02 (+1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,098.80
    +90.61 (+0.30%)
     

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHOENIX, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten secondary offering (the “Offering”) of 21,410,019 shares (the “Shares”) of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”). The Shares have been offered by Sapphire Holding S.à r.l., an entity controlled by TDR Capital (the “Selling Stockholder”), at a price to the public of $28.50 per share. The Company has not offered any shares in the Offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the Offering. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on September 14, 2021.

Morgan Stanley has acted as sole underwriter for the Offering.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, including a base prospectus, that has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became automatically effective on March 1, 2021 and is available on the SEC’s website. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus related to the Offering were filed with the SEC on September 9, 2021 and are available on the SEC’s website. Copies of these documents may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department.

In addition, the Company has entered into a share repurchase agreement with the Selling Stockholder pursuant to which it will repurchase 2,379,839 shares of Common Stock directly from the Selling Stockholder (the “Share Repurchase”). The price per share to be paid by the Company will be equal to the price per Share paid by the underwriters for the Shares in the Offering. The Company expects to fund the Share Repurchase from borrowings under its ABL Credit Facility. The Share Repurchase is expected to be consummated concurrently with the closing of the Offering. Although the Share Repurchase is conditioned upon the closing of the Offering, the closing of the Offering is not conditioned upon the closing of the Share Repurchase.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "shall," "outlook" and variations of these words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Certain of these forward-looking statements include statements relating to the timing and conduct of the Offering, the size and terms of the Offering and the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, that the size of the Offering could change or the Offering could be terminated, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Offering. Any forward-looking statement speaks only at the date which it is made, and WillScot Mobile Mini disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 270 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Nick Girardi

nick.girardi@willscotmobilemini.com

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk

scott.junk@willscotmobilemini.com


Recommended Stories

  • Affirm soars after earnings beat

    Buy now, pay later service Affirm soars following its recent earnings release.&nbsp;

  • 10 Fintech Stocks Redditors are Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 fintech stocks Redditors are buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Fintech Stocks Redditors are Buying. Financial technology companies have outperformed the wider banking sector in the past few years, registering growth numbers that have left even market […]

  • These 3 EV Stocks Are Down More Than 40% This Year. Time to Buy?

    Let's look at three EV stocks -- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) -- that have each fallen more than 40% in 2021 and see whether they are attractive buys right now. For example, management projected it would produce 300 to 400 vehicles by the end of 2020.

  • Dow Jones Dips As Biden Drug Plan Hits Health Stocks; Warren Buffett Stock Passes Buy Point

    The Dow Jones fell as a Biden administration plan to cut prescription prices hit health care stocks. A Warren Buffett stock passed a buy point.

  • 10 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that benefit from global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage. The global chip industry has become an integral part of the smart landscape around the world, playing a […]

  • The Fed Is Deep in Uncharted Waters. Danger Ahead.

    Fed policy hasn't been working as planned. Further trouble is imminent without swift adjustments.

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • Bridgerton, Stranger Things are the most important shows for Netflix: analyst

    Nat Schindler, Bank of America Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's epic month rally, attracting more subscribers and what's next for the streaming service before the year ends.&nbsp;

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in September

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.2% to 11.7%, should help pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • Affirm Earnings Missed Forecasts. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Affirm Holdings stock is soaring even after the company reported earnings that missed analyst forecasts for net income. Affirm reported a fourth-quarter loss of 48 cents a share, missing forecasts for a 29 cent loss, on sales of $261.8M. The company reported 29,000 active merchants on its network, up from 5,700 a year earlier.

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • Lucid Stock Got Its First Rating. Why One Analyst Likes It More Than Tesla.

    Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli launched coverage of the electric-vehicle company on Thursday. He recommends buying shares.

  • Biogen Loses $7 Billion in Value on Slow Alzheimer’s Drug Rollout

    (Bloomberg) -- Biogen Inc. notched its longest losing streak in over two years after the biotech company confirmed Wall Street fears that the rollout of its Alzheimer’s drug wasn’t going as well as hoped. The stock fell for a seventh day on Thursday, solidifying a $6.6 billion loss after management said the introduction of Aduhelm was facing several challenges. The shares dropped 6.7% to $300.15 in New York. “The launch is slower than we initially anticipated,” Chief Executive Officer Michel Vou

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Sell

    Among the several factors to consider are personal financial considerations, like funding a down payment for a home or paying tuition for a child entering college. Other factors can include company-specific considerations, like an expensive valuation due to a rising stock price or deteriorating operating performance. AMC Entertainment Group's (NYSE: AMC) stock has rocketed higher while its operating performance remains troubling.

  • Boston Beer stock crashes (again) because hard seltzer isn't selling

    Boston Beer shares drown in sell orders as it issues a major financial warning because of continued weak hard seltzer demand.

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect From the Market — but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?