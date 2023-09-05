What Is WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.'s (NASDAQ:WSC) Share Price Doing?

While WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQCM over the last few months, increasing to US$49.52 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$40.75. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings' current trading price of US$42.03 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings’s ratio of 24.3x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 22x, which means if you buy WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 40% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in WSC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at WSC? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WSC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for WSC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

