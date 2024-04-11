Wilmar International (SGX:F34) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.11

Wilmar International Limited (SGX:F34) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.11 per share on the 14th of May. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 4.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Wilmar International's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Prior to this announcement, Wilmar International's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 18.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 65%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.0429 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.126. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. Wilmar International has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Wilmar International Could Grow Its Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Wilmar International has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.1% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Wilmar International's Dividend

Overall, we think Wilmar International is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Wilmar International (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Wilmar International not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

