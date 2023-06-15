Wilmar International (SGX:F34) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Wilmar International (SGX:F34) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Wilmar International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$3.2b ÷ (US$60b - US$30b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Wilmar International has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Food industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Wilmar International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Wilmar International.

So How Is Wilmar International's ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Wilmar International are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 10%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 43%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Wilmar International thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, Wilmar International's current liabilities are still rather high at 50% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Wilmar International has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 54% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Wilmar International does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

