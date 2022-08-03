U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.17
    +63.98 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,812.50
    +416.33 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,668.16
    +319.40 (+2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.93
    +26.48 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.25
    +0.59 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.30
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.97
    +0.08 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0163
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    +0.0070 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2143
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0910
    +0.2600 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,808.73
    -268.27 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.56
    +9.82 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Wilmington Announces 2022 Second Quarter Results

Wilmington Capital Management Inc.
·8 min read
Wilmington Capital Management Inc.
Wilmington Capital Management Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (“Wilmington” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: WCM.A WCM.B) reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of $1,142,000 or $0.09 per share compared to net income of $23,000 or $0.00 per share for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30 2022, the Corporation reported net income of $2,008,000 or $0.16 per share compared to a net loss of $4,000 or ($0.00) per share for the same period in 2021.  

OPERATIONS REVIEW – For the Period Ended June 30, 2022
As at June 30, 2022, Wilmington’s assets under management in its operating platforms totaled approximately $353.0 million ($86.7 million representing Wilmington’s share). A summary of the Corporation and the operations of its investee entities is set out below.

Marinas
Maple Leaf Partnerships
 During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Maple Leaf Partnerships acquired two marinas in Ontario having approximately 804 boat slips (including dry rack slips). The Maple Leaf Partnerships now own and operate 16 marinas in Ontario, having approximately 5,737 slips, which represents an increase of 26% in the number of slips owned a year ago.

In June 2022, the Maple Leaf Partnerships declared a distribution of $2.5 million to unitholders (Wilmington’s share - $0.4 million), representing an annual cash return of 10% on invested capital.

Real Estate
Bow City Partnership
The Bow City Self Storage facility continues to lease up ahead of expectations with strong year to date move-ins and rental rates. Net move-ins are slightly behind plan. Rental rates remain healthy.

Sunchaser Partnership
 The Sunchaser Partnership has experienced strong seasonal demand during the opening months of the season. Nightly rentals are slightly behind plan due to poor spring weather. Rental rates remain healthy.

Private Equity
Northbridge, Northbridge Fund 2016, Northbridge Fund 2021 and Northbridge Fund 2022
The fair value of Northbridge Fund 2016, Northbridge Fund 2021 and Northbridge Fund 2022 increased 4%, 18% and nil respectively during the three months ended June 30, 2022, as a result of continued strength in energy prices and a strategy of investing in “best in class” energy companies.

Outlook
During the second quarter, the Corporation continued to make progress in advancing its goal of investing in alternative asset classes. The Maple Leaf Partnerships closed its second acquisition of 2022 and negotiations are in the early stages on a number of new marina acquisitions. The 84-unit waterfront residential development continues to progress, albeit at a slower than anticipated construction pace, and strong pre-sales are in hand. The demand for boating remains strong and the marinas are enjoying high occupancies, averaging approximately 90%.

Lease up of Bow City Storage continues to exceed expectations and is a reflection in part of its unique location and management’s experience in the self-storage business. Long term parking was recently added as an additional service offering.

The Sunchaser Partnership continues to benefit from pent up demand for camping showing an increase in year over year seasonal rentals and supports upcoming expansion plans. Final approval for the over 100 site expansion is expected to be received in the fall.

Northbridge and the various funds it managements continue to perform well reflecting a strong oil and gas market and investment selection by Northbridge’s management which is also seeking new investment opportunities.

The Corporation is continuing to seek out opportunities to grow each of its operating platforms and is well positioned to continue to support both existing and new initiatives.


FINANCIAL RESULTS

STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited)

For the

Three Months ended June 30,

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

(CDN $ thousands, except per share amounts)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Management fee revenue

150

 

105

 

245

 

166

 

Interest and other income

742

 

480

 

986

 

731

 

 

892

 

585

 

1,231

 

897

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

(420

)

(330

)

(887

)

(644

)

Amortization

(7

)

(48

)

(14

)

(96

)

Finance costs

(2

)

(3

)

(4

)

(6

)

Stock-based compensation

(70

)

(176

)

(208

)

(253

)

 

(499

)

(557

)

(1,113

)

(999

)

Fair value adjustments and other activities

 

 

 

 

Fair value changes in Bow City Partnerships

500

 

---

 

1,074

 

---

 

Fair value changes in Northbridge Fund 2021

510

 

---

 

986

 

---

 

Fair value changes in Northbridge Fund 2022

---

 

---

 

(70

)

---

 

Fair value changes in Energy Securities

146

 

(53

)

235

 

(23

)

Realized loss in Energy Securities

(146

)

---

 

(146

)

---

 

Equity accounted income (loss)

(9

)

98

 

153

 

76

 

 

1,001

 

45

 

2,232

 

53

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

1,394

 

73

 

2,350

 

(49

)

Current income tax recovery (expense)

(61

)

8

 

(17

)

91

 

Deferred income tax expense

(191

)

(58

)

(325

)

(46

)

Provision for income taxes

(252

)

(50

)

(342

)

45

 

Net income (loss)

1,142

 

23

 

2,008

 

(4

)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

Items that will not be reclassified to net loss:

 

 

 

 

Fair value changes in Maple Leaf Partnerships

550

 

---

 

550

 

---

 

Fair value changes in Northbridge Fund 2016

50

 

142

 

403

 

350

 

Related income taxes

(43

)

8

 

(88

)

(41

)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes

557

 

150

 

865

 

309

 

Comprehensive income (loss)

1,699

 

173

 

2,873

 

305

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

Basic

0.09

 

---

 

0.16

 

---

 

Diluted

0.09

 

---

 

0.16

 

---

 



BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

(CDN $ thousands)

2021

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Investment in Maple Leaf Partnerships

16,437

 

15,887

 

Investment in Bow City Partnerships

4,084

 

3,010

 

Investment in Sunchaser Partnership

1,366

 

1,366

 

Investment in Northbridge and Energy Securities

6,778

 

3,980

 

Note receivable

6,558

 

2,058

 

Right-of-use asset

106

 

120

 

 

35,329

 

26,421

 

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Cash

1,074

 

1,924

 

Short term securities

28,000

 

35,000

 

Amounts receivable and other assets

3,076

 

676

 

Total assets

67,479

 

64,021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

987

 

574

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

130

 

145

 

 

1,117

 

719

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

Lease liabilities

38

 

19

 

Income taxes payable

42

 

25

 

Amounts payable and other

585

 

642

 

Total liabilities

1,782

 

1,405

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

51,179

 

51,179

 

Contributed surplus

1,362

 

1,154

 

Retained earnings

6,594

 

4,586

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

6,562

 

5,697

 

Total equity

65,697

 

62,616

 

Total liabilities and equity

67,479

 

64,021

 


Executive Officers of the Corporation will be available at 403-705-8038 to answer any questions on the Corporation’s financial results.

STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND OTHER MEASUREMENTS
Certain statements included in this document may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, include statements regarding the operations, business, financial conditions, expected financial results, performance, opportunities, priorities, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of the Corporation and its investee entities and contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", or similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

While the Corporation believes the anticipated future results, performance or achievements reflected or implied in those forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control, which may cause the actual results, performance and achievements of the Corporation to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: the ability of management of Wilmington and its investee entities to execute its and their business plans; availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within the equity and capital markets; strategic actions including dispositions; business competition; delays in business operations; the risk of carrying out operations with minimal environmental impact; industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced; operational matters related to investee entities business; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; fluctuations in interest rates; stock market volatility; general economic, market and business conditions; risks associated with existing and potential future law suits and regulatory actions against Wilmington and its investee entities; uncertainties associated with regulatory approvals; uncertainty of government policy changes; uncertainties associated with credit facilities; changes in income tax laws, tax laws; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the effect of applying future accounting changes; and other risks, factors and uncertainties described elsewhere in this document or in Wilmington's other filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

The foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the forward-looking statements, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are effective only as of the date of this document.



Recommended Stories

  • Lucid stock drops after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian breaks down EV developer Lucid's latest earnings report and its delivery forecasts.

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.Elon Musk is of course famously not one for formality, so there’s bo

  • SoFi stock pops on Q2 earnings, revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses how SoFi Technologies stock is performing after beating Q2 revenue estimates.

  • Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

    Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) ("Ovintiv" or the "Company") today announced its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET) on August 4, 2022. Please see dial-in details within this release, as well as additional details on the Company's website at www.ovintiv.com.

  • Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday. White House officials have been urging oil producers to invest in more oil production to bring fuel prices down to consumers. Occidental on Tuesday posted higher than expected earnings in the second quarter, but cut its 2022 output outlook for the main unconventional basin in the United States, knocking its shares down more than 6% to close at $60.99.

  • Why SolarEdge Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG), a smart energy-technology company, fell hard today after the company reported worse-than-anticipated second-quarter results that missed analysts' top-line consensus estimate.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates

    Medical Properties (MPW) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 2.22% and 0.97%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Infinera Stock Is Plummeting Today

    After the market closed Tuesday, Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced that it plans to raise funds by selling new convertible debt notes. As of noon ET, its share price was down roughly by 20%. Infinera intends to offer $275 million in convertible senior notes that will come due in 2028.

  • AMC Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    It's lights. It's camera. Will it be action for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC)? The country's largest multiplex operator is delivering a critical financial update shortly after Thursday's market close.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Moderna stock gets boost from earnings beat, COVID-19 vaccine sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss second-quarter earnings for Moderna, the Biden administration’s fall booster campaign, COVID-19 vaccine sales, and longer-term vaccine growth.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours trading: eBay, Lucid Group, Booking Holdings, Clorox

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Meme stock? AMTD Digital thanks investors for massive stock surge

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down a chart showing the massive rise in the stock for Hong Kong-based fintech firm AMTD Digital.

  • Analyst: Tesla stock is far overvalued and could plunge more than 50%

    Tesla stock is inflated and could lose more than half of its value, according to Citi analyst Itay Michaeli.

  • Is This Beaten-Down Cruise Stock a Buy?

    Carnival took on a lot of debt to cover its losses and stay afloat long enough to work its way back from its pandemic shutdown. Now it's issuing new shares.

  • Lucid cuts production forecast again, shares tumble

    Lucid shares fell late Wednesday after the company slashed its production forecast for the second quarter in a row.

  • Gerhard Schröder: Germany must strike Putin energy deal and Ukraine should give up Crimea

    British Airways poised to suspend sale of long-haul flights from Heathrow Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc Jeremy Warner: We are in a different world... and Trussonomics misses the scale of the challenge Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Lucid stock plunges after electric-vehicle maker cuts production guidance for the year

    Shares of Lucid Group Inc. fell more than 10% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the electric-vehicle maker announced a reduction in its production forecast. Lucid said it now expects its 2022 production volume to hit 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles, after stating 12,000 to 14,000 vehicles in May. "Our revised production guidance reflects the extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges we encountered," Chief Executive Peter Rawlinson said in a statement. "We've identified the primary bottlen