Wilmington Reports on Voting Results

Wilmington Capital Management Inc.
·1 min read
Wilmington Capital Management Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (“Wilmington”) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 3, 2022 in Calgary, Alberta and all two nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Shares and all three nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holders of Class B Shares were elected. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of the Corporation’s Class A and B shareholders in regard to the election of the five directors nominated:

Class

Director

Votes For

Proxy %

Votes Withheld

Proxy %

Class A Shareholders

Timothy W. Casgrain

7,758,839

99.99%

20

0.01%

Christopher Killi

7,758,859

100%

0

0.00%

Class B Shareholders



Ian G. Cockwell

875,522

100%

0

0.00%

Joseph F. Killi

875,522

100%

0

0.00%

Marc D. Sardachuk

875,522

100%

0

0.00%

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the meeting are available in the Corporation’s report of voting results filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For further information, please contact:
Executive Officers
(403) 705-8038


