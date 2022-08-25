U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

Wilmington Treatment Center Named Top Addiction Treatment Center in North Carolina

Wilmington Treatment Center
·2 min read

Newsweek’s third annual list ranked 330 facilities nationwide

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Treatment Center is proud to announce that it ranked No. 1 on Newsweek’s list of best addiction treatment centers in North Carolina for 2022.

To create the Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2022 list, Newsweek partnered with Statista, a global market research and consumer data firm. They invited more than 4,000 medical professionals to participate in the survey, which took place from June to July.

The list is based on two data sources — an online survey by state, and accreditation data on addiction treatment centers provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Facilities were assigned scores based on a variety of factors, including quality of care, follow-up services, accommodations, amenities, and accreditation.

This year, Newsweek and Statista included 330 addiction treatment centers in their final list, which represents the top 8%-17% of providers from 25 states. The 25 states that were included in this year’s evaluation are those that have the highest number of addiction treatment centers according to SAMHSA.

“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as the No. 1 addiction treatment center in North Carolina,” said Wilmington Treatment Center CEO Robert Pitts. “We are grateful for this recognition as we strive to ensure that we have the best employees, amenities, and programming options. Our compassionate and dedicated staff works tirelessly to help those who are suffering from substance use disorders.”

About Wilmington Treatment Center

Wilmington Treatment Center, located in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a highly respected provider of treatment for adults age 18 and older who are struggling with addictions and co-occurring mental health concerns. With a mission to deliver customized care that is tailored to each person’s unique needs, Wilmington Treatment Center offers multiple programming options, including residential, detox, and partial hospitalization programs. Medication-assisted treatment is also available for individuals who are suffering from opioid addictions. Additionally, veterans, active-duty military members, and first responders can benefit from receiving treatment in a specialized program designed specifically for this population. For more information, please visit www.wilmingtontreatment.com.

CONTACT: John Picano Wilmington Treatment Center 910-685-5030 john.picano@wilmingtontreatment.com


