Wilmington Trust Announces Carly Nathanson as Senior Investment Advisor Serving the New York City and Tri-State Region

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in wealth management and corporate and institutional services, announces that Carly Nathanson has joined our New York City office as a senior investment advisor. Carly will be responsible for developing customized investment portfolios for her clients based on their unique parameters for risk, return, liquidity, and other factors. She will continually monitor and, when appropriate, rebalance her clients' portfolios in keeping with their asset allocation strategies to help them take advantage of new investment opportunities suitable to their needs.

"Welcoming Carly to our team shows our continued commitment to helping serve our clients' investment needs with highly experienced advisors," says Jim O'Hoppe, regional president for the New York City and Tri-State Region. "We are excited to add her industry experience, commitment to clients, and valuable insights to our team."

Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, Carly was an advisor at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, and previously a portfolio manager at Northern Trust. She started her career with Proskauer Rose in New York as a corporate paralegal.

Carly holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Columbia University in New York City, and her FINRA Series 7 and 63 securities licenses.

Carly holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Society. She is an active leader in First Tee Miami, Jewish Community Services Alliance, and Friends of the Israel Defense Forces.

Carly's addition to the team highlights Wilmington Trust's continued, positive momentum, stemming from its October 2020 expansion of an enhanced, client-centric operating model throughout all of its Wealth Management divisions. Designed to move decision making and resources closer to clients and drive growth through an increased focus on the client and advisor, this relationship-led approach also culminated in the hiring of 18 new wealth advisors and strategists, which increased staff in key geographies such as New York, Los Angeles, Florida, Baltimore, and Pennsylvania. The operating model has been implemented in the firm's Family Wealth division for over four years before incorporating it across all of Wealth Management.

Story continues

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maya Dillon, Head of Communications, Wilmington Trust (212) 415-0557

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark used in connection with various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services offered by certain subsidiaries of M&T Bank Corporation including, but not limited to, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank), Wilmington Trust Company (WTC) operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A. (WTNA), Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (WTIA), Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (WFMC), and Wilmington Trust Investment Management, LLC (WTIM). Such services include trustee, custodial, agency, investment management, and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through M&T Bank Corporation's international subsidiaries. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank, member FDIC.

©2021 M&T Bank Corporation and its subsidiaries. All rights reserved.

Investing involves risks and you may incur a profit or a loss. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful. Third party trademarks and brands are the property of their respective owners. CFA® Institute marks are trademarks owned by the Chartered Financial Analyst® Institute.

This is for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer, recommendation or solicitation for the sale of any financial profit or service or as a determination that any investment strategy is suitable for a specific investor. Investors should seek financial advice regarding the suitability of any investment strategy based on their objectives, financial situations, and particular needs. Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or a loss. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wilmington-trust-announces-carly-nathanson-as-senior-investment-advisor-serving-the-new-york-city-and-tri-state-region-301280542.html

SOURCE Wilmington Trust