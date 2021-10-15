U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

Wilshire Phoenix's wShares and FLX Distribution Announce Strategic Partnership

5 min read
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilshire Phoenix today unveiled a strategic partnership with FLX Distribution - bringing a proven and efficient distribution solution to its recently listed wShares Enhanced Gold ETF (NYSE Arca: WGLD).

WGLD is a first-of-its-kind ETF that tracks the wShares Gold Index which seeks to outperform a stand-alone investment in gold while reducing its risk profile without the use of derivates or any form of leverage. Created by Wilshire Phoenix, the wShares Gold Index adapts its exposure to physical gold based on changing market conditions such as the price movement of the S&P 500 and gold itself. WGLD and its wShares Gold Index are nominated across multiple categories at this year's Fund Intelligence Mutual Fund and ETF Awards1, including "Best Alternative ETF."

"Joining forces with FLX allows us to exponentially scale up sales and distribution in a powerful manner with a trusted partner. We look to leverage their distribution capabilities as we continue to create differentiated products that combine institutional-like characteristics with our thoughtful approach," said William Cai, Co-founder and Partner at Wilshire Phoenix.

FLX Distribution matches investment management firms with experienced professionals to drive results. FLX is revolutionizing the distribution experience among asset managers, wealth managers, and advisors via a Resource and Asset Management Platform (RAMP) that delivers scale, flexibility, and access to a modular and on-demand experience.

"WGLD marks significant innovation for commodities-based ETFs," said Jillian DelSignore, Managing Director, Head of Advisor Sales at FLX Distribution. "We are excited to partner with Wilshire Phoenix on distribution strategy to help them grow their business, allowing them to focus on further product innovation."

About Wilshire Phoenix
Wilshire Phoenix develops innovative indexes, ETFs, and other financial products that respond to the various challenges that investors face in today's increasingly complex global markets. Whether providing solutions for institutional or individual investors, Wilshire Phoenix delivers access to differentiated investment strategies and products.

Learn more by visiting www.wilshirephoenix.com or contacting us at funds@wilshirephoenix.com.

About FLX Distribution
FLX Distribution is a financial technology company revolutionizing the distribution experience between asset managers, wealth management firms, and financial advisors. Combining an innovative technology platform and experienced personnel, we deliver unmatched scale, flexibility, and access through a modular and on-demand experience.

Our members can access a network of solutions providers across a range of categories including media, data management, marketing, outsourced trading, portfolio construction, and more. This offering enables FLX Distribution to be a holistic one-stop distribution solution for asset managers while acting as the "Consultant to the Advisor."

1 Details of the 2021 Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards can be found here: https://bit.ly/3BhEEnE

This material must be accompanied or preceded by a prospectus. Please read the prospectus at http://bit.ly/WGLDProspectus carefully before investing.

All Investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal amount invested.
Shareholders do not have the protections associated with ownership of shares in an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act, or the protections afforded by the Commodities Exchange Act. The Trust is an emerging growth company, and the Trust cannot be certain if the reduced disclosure requirements applicable to emerging growth companies will make the Shares less attractive to investors.

An active and liquid market for the Shares may not develop or be sustained. The Trust may terminate and liquidate at a time that is disadvantageous to Shareholders. Withdrawal from participation by Authorized Participants may affect the liquidity of Shares. The Shares may trade at a price which is at, above, or below the net asset value (NAV) per Share and any premium or discount in the trading relative to the NAV per Share may widen as a result of different trading hours of NYSE Arca Inc. and other exchanges. The value of the Shares will be adversely affected if Physical Gold owned by the Trust is lost or damaged in circumstances in which the Trust is not in a position to recover the corresponding loss. The ability of Shareholders and Authorized Participants to exercise remedies against the Gold Custodian may be limited. Certain members of the Sponsor have no history operating an investment vehicle like the Trust, their experience may be inadequate or unsuitable to manage the Trust. The Trust and the Shares may be negatively impacted by the effects of the spread of illnesses or other public health emergencies on the global economy, the markets and the Trust's service providers.

Market risk refers to the risk that the market price of Physical Gold held by the Trust will rise or fall, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably. An investment in the Trust's Shares is subject to market risk. Substantial sales of gold by central banks, governmental agencies and international institutions could adversely affect an investment in the Shares. Fluctuations in the price of Physical Gold could materially and adversely affect an investment in the Shares because the value of the Shares relates directly to the value of the Physical Gold held by the Trust. The price of gold is volatile and historical fluctuations in gold prices are not a reliable indicator of future gold price movements.

The index has a limited operating history and may perform in unanticipated ways. The historical performance of the index or gold may not be indicative of future results. The index is not diversified, unlike other indices. The Trust's performance may not always replicate the changes in the levels of the index (such deviations are also referred to as "tracking error").

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wilshire-phoenixs-wshares-and-flx-distribution-announce-strategic-partnership-301401376.html

SOURCE Wilshire Phoenix

