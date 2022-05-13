U.S. markets close in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,016.10
    +86.02 (+2.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,093.25
    +362.95 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,782.58
    +411.62 (+3.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.26
    +64.87 (+3.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.47
    +4.34 (+4.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.00
    -14.60 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    21.01
    +0.24 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0412
    +0.0028 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9260
    +0.1090 (+3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2237
    +0.0039 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2500
    +0.8570 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,966.39
    +247.75 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    673.88
    -7.23 (-1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

Wilshire Quinn Funds $10.25M Loan on Business Park in Diamond Bar, California

·1 min read

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilshire Quinn Capital announced Friday that its private lending fund, the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, has provided a $10,250,000 refinance loan on a business park in Diamond Bar, California.

Diamond Bar, California Business Park Receives $10.25M Refinance Loan
Diamond Bar, California Business Park Receives $10.25M Refinance Loan

The retail and office buildings consist of a combined 54,000 square-feet on 2.92 acres, with multiple long-term tenants, and over 100 parking spaces.

Wilshire Quinn, a national portfolio bridge lender and debt fund manager based out of San Diego, is well known for its quick loan closings and competitive short-term lending rates.

ABOUT WILSHIRE QUINN

Since 2011, Wilshire Quinn (www.wilshirequinn.com) has provided senior debt financing ranging from $200,000 to $20,000,000 on a variety of property types, including but not limited to: non-owner-occupied residential properties, multi-family properties, condos, hotels, assisted-living facilities, entitled land, parking lots, office buildings, industrial buildings, and retail centers. Wilshire Quinn works directly with real estate owners and mortgage professionals nationwide.

Loans are made or arranged by Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC pursuant to California Finance Lenders Law license #603J060. Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. serves as manager of the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC. The information above is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Nothing contained in the information above is an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. Any such offer to purchase securities will be made only through the Private Placement Memorandum of Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC.

Media Contact: Emily Mesetz, 619-872-6000, emesetz@wilshirequinn.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wilshire-quinn-funds-10-25m-loan-on-business-park-in-diamond-bar-california-301547118.html

SOURCE Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Are You Listening Elon? Walk Away From Twitter!

    In my April 28th Real Money column, I wrote a heartfelt letter to Elon Musk imploring him to walk away from Twitter . Musk followed that with a tweet two hours later stating that he "was still committed to the transaction." The threads of Elon's Twitter bid have been laid bare for the past two weeks.

  • 3 Reasons That Novavax Investors Could Be Looking For The Door

    Down more than 68% year to date, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares just can't catch a break. Between interest rate-driven chaos in the market and a slew of regulatory and logistical setbacks for the biotech's attempt to profitably commercialize its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Nuvaxovid, the era of Novavax as a high-flying pandemic stock appears to be over. Now, investors are once again faced with determining whether the company remains a good investment, given its issues.

  • 2 Growth Stocks at All-Time Lows That Could Be the Ultimate Contrarian Buys

    It can be unsettling for shareholders, but that's the volatility investors need to brace for right now. A couple of stocks that recently fell to all-time lows after reporting earnings are GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Shares of GoodRx got hammered, falling more than 25% on Tuesday after the company released its latest earnings numbers -- and that's despite encouraging results.

  • Backing out of the Twitter deal would be unpleasant for Elon Musk

    Elon Musk is having cold feet about the Twitter deal—or he’s just trolling. On May 13, Musk tweeted that his deal to buy Twitter is “temporarily on hold” until he can get more assurance that the social platform’s user base is at least 95% real people, versus fake or spam accounts. It’s a concern Musk has raised repeatedly in the past, and Twitter’s stock price fell 10% immediately after his tweet.

  • High-Net-Worth vs. Ultra-High-Net-Worth

    Wealthy people often are divided into two categories, high-net-worth individuals (HNWIS) who have at least $1 million in liquid assets and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIS) with $30 million and up. The definitions matter to the financial services industry, which targets different … Continue reading → The post High-Net-Worth vs. Ultra-High-Net-Worth appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc was “temporarily on hold” while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts. Twitter shares initially fell more than 20% in premarket trading, but after Musk, the chief executive of electric car market Tesla Inc, sent a second tweet saying he remained committed to the deal, they regained some ground.

  • Five Imploding $40 Billion Companies Are Shadows Of What They Were

    Feel poorer after the S&P 500's sell-off? Just know it could be worse. Much worse. Investors who piled in some $40 billion firms found out.

  • Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood doubled her stakes in 2022. If you want to read about some more stocks that Wood is doubling down on, click Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 5 Stocks in 2022. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management has seen her growth-heavy portfolio steadily […]

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

    These blue chip stocks can generate steady passive income in even the most challenging environments.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy QuantumScape, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Let's look at QuantumScape's progress and plans, and discuss whether the stock is a buy. In its latest quarterly results released last month, QuantumScape updated investors on its progress. The company has gotten encouraging results for its 16-layer cells.

  • The beginning of the end of the stock market’s correction could be near

    The end of the U.S. stock market’s correction is looking a lot closer. It’s encouraging, from a contrarian perspective, that the market timer community in recent days has become extremely pessimistic — as pessimistic, in fact, as it has been at prior market bottoms.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy Amid High Inflation and Rising Interest Rates

    Investors are primarily concerned about inflationary pressures and how they might affect the economy. The most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April put inflation at 8.3%. While this is below March's CPI of 8.5%, it's still well above the Federal Reserve's long-term inflation target of 2%.

  • These 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett $4.3 Billion in Annual Passive Income

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next year. Roughly $4.3 billion will come from just five stocks.

  • It’s Time to Let These 2 Stocks Out of the Penalty Box, Says J.P. Morgan

    After heavy losses last week, the fifth week in a row that the markets fell and the longest such losing streak in a decade, investors may be forgiven for some hesitance when it comes to buying in. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ has fallen ~26%, the S&P 500 is down ~17%, and the Dow, which performed best among the major indexes, has shed 12%. It’s a market environment that does not appear conducive to a bullish strategy – but JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has put together a set of reasons for buy

  • ‘What are the chances? I retire and the stock market crashes. All my plans are upside down.’ I want to draw on my 401(k) to renovate my new home. What options do I have?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I’m due to retire in two months and I have already moved to my new home in the sun. I have not sold my apartment in a major U.S. metropolitan area on the east coast, as I wanted to see how I settled into my new life.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as indexes aim to pare weekly losses

    U.S. stocks gained Friday morning, though the major indexes are still headed for losses for the week after concerns over persistent inflation and the resilience of the U.S. economy stirred up further volatility in recent sessions.

  • Crypto: Terra blockchain halted again, FTX CEO takes 7.6% stake in Robinhood

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how terra, bitcoin, ethereum, and solana are trading amid a sell-off in the crypto market, plus FTX CEO's stake in Robinhood.

  • Affirm stock climbs higher after third-quarter revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick checks out Affirm's Q3 earnings report.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Decades

    The ones that pay dividends can deliver especially attractive total returns. With that in mind, here are three dividend stocks you can buy and hold for decades. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers one of the most impressive dividend pedigrees around.