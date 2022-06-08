U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,151.91
    -8.77 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,066.06
    -114.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,207.84
    +32.61 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,904.89
    -14.67 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.68
    +0.27 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.20
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.10
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9980
    +0.0260 (+0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2548
    -0.0044 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9310
    +1.3150 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,519.37
    +852.26 (+2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.56
    +8.93 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.22
    -42.71 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Wilson Daniels Appoints Andy Lum as Vice President of Western Division

·2 min read

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Daniels is pleased to announce the promotion of Andy Lum to the role of Vice President, Western Division, effective June 1st. Having served as the Rocky Mountain Regional Manager for three and a half years, in his new role Lum will oversee a team of eight Regional and Area Sales Managers across 13 states. He will report to Shannon Coursey, Senior Vice President, National Sales.

(PRNewsfoto/Wilson Daniels)
(PRNewsfoto/Wilson Daniels)

"It gives me great pleasure to see Andy advance into this senior leadership role with Wilson Daniels," says Coursey. "In just a few short years, Andy has transformed the Rocky Mountain Region into a top performing territory in the country. His strong relationships with our distributor partners and high-profile accounts are best in class, and I look forward to working closely with Andy as he continues to share his wine knowledge, passion for the business, and leadership skills throughout the 13 states which comprise the Western Division."

Prior to joining Wilson Daniels, Lum founded and managed his own fine wine distribution and import company in Colorado, Unity Selections. Prior to that, he was a Regional Sales Manager for Chateau Montelena, where he successfully managed 20 states.

"I'm honored to lead our talented team in the West in bringing Wilson Daniels' portfolio of heritage-rich, terroir-driven wines to our distributor partners and customers," said Lum. "While I've enjoyed living and working across the Rocky Mountain Region for the past 14 years, I'm excited to once again support markets like California and the Pacific Northwest, where there's a demonstrated interest and demand for fine wine from the families we're privileged to represent."

Lum will assume his new role from his base in Denver, CO.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

Media Contact:
Claire Gibbs
Media Relations and Communications Manager
ClaireGibbs@wilsondaniels.com
212.823.6261

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wilson-daniels-appoints-andy-lum-as-vice-president-of-western-division-301563619.html

SOURCE Wilson Daniels

Recommended Stories

  • Axon abruptly halts plans to weaponize drones after ethics board resignations

    The decision came only a couple of days after Axon CEO Rick Smith said the company would rush into development of drones armed with nonlethal Tasers that could be deployed at schools and other locations in response to the rash of mass shootings in the country.

  • Quest Diagnostics CHRO Receives "CHRO Lifetime Achievement Award"

    SECAUCUS, N.J., June 1, 2022 /3BL Media/-- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced Cecilia McKenney, Senior Vice President an...

  • Chase executive joins Wells Fargo as chief communications and brand officer

    Wells Fargo & Company has named Chase executive Amy Bonitatibus as its chief communications and brand officer effective Sept. 12. Bonitatibus joins Wells Fargo after holding several senior marketing and communications positions during a 10-year tenure with Chase, the retail arm of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM).

  • Alkaline Water CEO replaced by 40-year retail food industry exec

    Though the company's retail bottled water sales have been on the rise, the cash-hungry company has faced increased price pressure due to rising costs and supply-chain constraints in recent months, as well as a dwindling stock price.

  • Shopify Vote on Lutke’s Powers Won With 54% Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. investors were divided on the e-commerce company’s proposal to entrench Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke’s voting power.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsJust under 54% voted in favor of crea

  • SEI offering voluntary buyouts to help diversify talent, drive growth

    The Oaks-based company said this is the first phase of a broader program designed to enhance talent attraction and development to drive future growth.

  • ‘Facebook destroyed democracy,’ says the U.S. government’s former head of technology

    Megan Smith, who became U.S. chief technology officer after stints at Apple and Google, spoke about Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook at a social innovation summit in Washington, D.C.

  • BMO Announces Retirement of Patrick Cronin, Names Piyush Agrawal Chief Risk Officer

    Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) today announced the upcoming retirement of its Chief Risk Officer, Patrick Cronin, and the appointment of Piyush Agrawal into the role. Mr. Agrawal will join the bank as Deputy Chief Risk Officer on July 1 and, after a transition period with Mr. Cronin, become Chief Risk Officer on November 1.

  • Durham CEO tapped as chair of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

    Gregg Lowe has golfed with famous rocker Alice Cooper and hung out with rapper LL Cool J. And no, it wasn’t to discuss his company’s semiconductors.

  • The RealReal Founder and CEO Julie Wainwright Steps Down

    The news comes as the reseller continues to struggle with widening quarterly losses, even as top-line revenues grow.

  • The Parent Company Appoints Roz Lipsey as Executive Vice President of Operations & Wholesale

    TPCO Holding Corp. ("The Parent Company" or the "Company") (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), a leading consumer-focused California cannabis company, today announced the appointment of Roz Lipsey as Executive Vice President of Operations & Wholesale effective June 6, 2022. In this newly created role, Ms. Lipsey will focus on implementing operational efficiencies and cost-saving initiatives across the Company as well as the continued growth of the Company's omni-channel retail platformZ

  • Here are 6 people who could replace Dave Clark, Amazon's departing retail CEO

    Amazon has signaled it doesn't have a successor lined up for its consumer boss's imminent departure. But there are executives beneath him who could step up.

  • Shopify Faces Off Against Calpers, ISS After $125 Billion Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. is asking investors to put their faith in Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke with a proposal to preserve his voting power. That couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check o

  • Here's What Confluent, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

    A look at the shareholders of Confluent, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CFLT ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often...

  • Georgia's largest fintech company appoints new chief financial officer

    Atlanta financial technology corporation Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) has appointed a new chief financial officer. Josh Whipple, currently a senior executive vice president and chief strategy and enterprise risk officer, will take the top financial position July 1. Current CFO Paul Todd is retiring at the end of this month, according to a company announcement.

  • Zoom Video Communications taps Google Cloud executive Greg Tomb to be new president

    Greg Tomb had most recently been a vice president with Google Cloud, and before that he worked for several years at SAP.

  • Krispy Kreme names Josh Charlesworth to new role of COO and global president

    Krispy Kreme Inc. said Wednesday it has promoted Josh Charlesworth to the new role of chief operating officer and global president. The company has hired a search firm to find a new chief financial officer and Charlesworth will remain in that role until a successor is hired. As global president, Charlesworth will be responsible for the company's core equity markets, including the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico, and its IT and supply chain teams. The executive has been CFO

  • Bain Capital Hires BofA’s Top European Health Care Dealmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital has hired Christina Dix, Bank of America Corp.’s head of health care investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapUS Probes Binance Over Token T

  • Shopify’s Lutke Wins New Voting Rights on Shareholder Ballot

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. investors have agreed to grant Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke special voting rights, securing his influence at the e-commerce software company he founded. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up Sanctions

  • Shopify shareholders approve 'founder share' cementing CEO's voting power

    With the changes, Tobi Lutke will now retain 40 per cent of the e-commerce company's voting power.