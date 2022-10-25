U.S. markets close in 2 hours 59 minutes

Wilson Daniels Appoints Kristin Butke as Vice President of Northeast Division

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Daniels is pleased to announce the appointment of Kristin Butke to the role of Vice President, Northeast Division, effective October 11th. Reporting to Shannon Coursey, Senior Vice President of National Sales, Butke will oversee the continued growth within the fourteen states that comprise the Northeast Division.

Kristin Butke, Vice President, Northeast
Kristin Butke, Vice President, Northeast

Butke served as Regional Sales Manager for Wilson Daniels from 2018-2020. She as awarded the Wilson Daniels "President's Award" in 2019 for her stellar performance, doubling depletions in her territory in the span of two years.

"It gives me great joy to welcome Kristin back home to Wilson Daniels," said Coursey. "She was an integral member of our talented Northeast Division and was key in transcending Wilson Daniels' business in New England. I look forward to working closely with Kristin in this well-deserved leadership role as she strategically continues to grow the business and visibility of Wilson Daniels."

Prior to her time with Wilson Daniels, Butke worked at European Cellars/Eric Solomon Selections as the Northeast Regional Sales Manager from 2010-2014 where she successfully grew sales in the supplier's largest national market. From 2006-2010, Butke was a lead Sales Representative with Martignetti's United Division, managing a key on-premise route in downtown Boston.

"I'm honored to be returning to Wilson Daniels in this leadership role, overseeing fourteen states and four talented team members," said Butke. "There is pronounced enthusiasm for our wines in the Northeast, and I'm excited to once again work in tandem with our distributor partners to represent these iconic families producing terroir-expressive wines to the finest lists in the region."

Butke will assume her new role from her base in Boston, MA.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

Media Contact:
Claire Gibbs
Media Relations and Communications Manager
ClaireGibbs@wilsondaniels.com
212.823.6261

(PRNewsfoto/Wilson Daniels)
(PRNewsfoto/Wilson Daniels)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wilson-daniels-appoints-kristin-butke-as-vice-president-of-northeast-division-301658848.html

SOURCE Wilson Daniels

