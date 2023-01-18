U.S. markets open in 6 hours 24 minutes

Wilson Disease Drugs Market Worth USD 861.6 Mn by 2029 Technological development, R&D investments, Competitive Rivalry, and forecast 2029

·8 min read
Wilson Disease Drugs Market size was valued at USD 610.5 Mn. in 2021 and the total Wilson Disease Drugs revenue is expected to grow by 4.4 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 861.6 Mn.

Pune, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Wilson Disease Drugs Market will grow at a 4.4 % CAGR to reach USD 861.6 Mn by 2029, according to a report by Maximize Market Research. The market is driven by the Increasing awareness among people for disease treatment.

Wilson Disease Drugs market Scope and Research Methodology

The research report use of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involves the study of various factors affecting the industry, such as government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, current market trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in related industries, as well as market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed during the primary research process to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for the report. Product manufacturers (and their competitors), opinion leaders, industry experts, research institutions, distributors, dealers, and traders, as well as raw material suppliers and producers, are among the primary supply-side sources. Industry experts such as business leaders, marketing and sales directors, technology and innovation directors, supply chain executives, end users (product buyers), and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the global Wilson Disease Drugs Market are among the primary demand sources.

Wilson Disease Drugs Market Overview:

Wilson's disease is a genetic disorder in which copper builds up in the body, primarily in the liver and brain. If left untreated, the copper buildup can cause serious symptoms. Medication is used to remove excess copper and keep it from accumulating further. If a patient only has one faulty gene, he or she will not become ill, but will be a carrier of the gene and may pass it on their children. According to National Library of Medicine data, Wilson's disease symptoms typically appear between the ages of 12 and 23, and untreated patients can live for up to 40 years.

Wilson Disease Drugs Market Dynamics

Abdominal pain, dark urine or light stool color, jaundice, mood changes, anxiety and depression, disruptive thoughts and feelings, rings around the edge of the patient's cornea, tremors, and stiff muscles are all common complaints. Wilson's disease manifests all of these signs. Retail pharmacy demand for Penicillamine, Trientine, and Zinc medications has risen by 48%. All of these factors are increasing demand for Wilson disease drugs and are expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. Various organizations are spreading the word about Wilson's disease, which will fuel market growth. Wilson's disease association is a volunteer organization based in New York that promotes the well-being of Wilson's disease patients by providing up-to-date information on the disease, its symptoms, and treatment.

People are consuming high doses of drugs, even when doctors have prescribed low doses, putting a strain on the Wilson disease drug market. As a result of the high dose, the patient's health is suffering. As a result, the death rate is increasing, and people are avoiding Wilson disease treatment. Furthermore, the global Wilson's disease drug market is hampered by a lack of awareness and diagnosis facilities associated with Wilson's disease treatment.

Wilson Disease Drugs Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the Wilson Disease Drugs Market, with the United States contributing 16% of revenue. Rising geriatric demand for long-term disease drug management, as well as advancements in the field of Wilson Disease Drugs, are expected to drive market growth in North America. The prevalence of chronic pain in Americans is increasing, according to PubMed data from 2022. One in every five people in the region suffers from chronic pain each year. Wilson Disease Drugs are in high demand across the country because it is one of the most common chronic conditions in the country. Chronic opioid therapy and the use of steroids in interventional pain procedures may induce immune suppression, which is critical because it reduces the chances of fighting several viral infections, according to the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine (ASRA). As a result, during the forecast period, all of the aforementioned factors are expected to increase demand for the Wilson Disease Drugs Market and drugs.

Market Size in 2021

USD 610.5 Mn.

Market Size in 2029

USD 861.6 Mn.

CAGR

4.4 % (2022-2029)

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Number of Pages

213

No. of Tables

110

No. of Charts and Figures

112

Segement Covered

Drug Type and Distribution Channel

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Report Coverage

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Wilson Disease Drugs market Key Competitors:

  • Apotex

  • ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

  • Lupin Ltd

  • Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • Panacea Biotec Ltd

  • Par pharmaceutical

  • Navinta llc,

  • Breckenridge pharmaceutical, inc.

  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

  • Noblepharma Co., Ltd.

  • Wilson Therapeutics AB

  • Kadmon Holdings, Inc.

  • Merck & Co., Inc.

  • VHB Life Science Ltd.

  • Tsumura & Co.

Key questions answered in the Wilson Disease Drugs market are:

  • What are the technological innovations in the Wilson Disease Drugs Market?

  • What are the factors driving the growth of the Wilson Disease Drugs Market?

  • Which technology insight dominated the Wilson Disease Drugs Market in 2021?

  • How has COVID-19 affected the growth of the Wilson Disease Drugs Market?

  • What is the growth rate of the Wilson Disease Drugs Market during the forecast period?

  • What are the trends of the North America region in the Wilson Disease Drugs Market?

  • Who are the market leaders in the dental devices North America region?

  • Which deployment mode led the Wilson Disease Drugs Market in 2021?

  • Who are the top 5 key players in the Wilson Disease Drugs Market?

  • What are the factors restraining the growth of the Wilson Disease Drugs Market?

  • Which region held the largest market share in the Wilson Disease Drugs Market?

  • What is Wilson Disease Drugs?

  • What is a Wilson Disease Drugs used for?

  • What does a Wilson Disease Drugs cost?

Key Offerings:

  • Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

  • Market Dynamics – Investment Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Key Trends.

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Drug Type , Distribution Channel and Region.

  • Competitive Landscape – Top local players and key market players.

Maximize Market Research is leading research firm, has also published the following reports:

3D Printed Drugs Market: The 3D Printed Drugs Market size was valued at US$ 245 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 456 Mn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of 8.07 % during a forecast period. The key factors enhancing the growth of the market are the technological innovations in 3D printing procedures, the instant solubility of the drug in the mouth, and an increasing number of epilepsy patients.

Addison’s Disease Drugs Market: The Addison's disease Drugs Market is expected to reach US$ 3.21 Bn. at a CAGR of 7.23 during the forecast period 2027. The growth of Addison’s disease drugs market can attribute to various factors such as growing awareness about the disease and the available diagnosis for the same, reformulation of drugs, special drug designations and several reimbursement policies.

Anaesthesia Drugs Market: The Anaesthesia Drugs Market size is projected to reach US$ 8.49 Bn at the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 3.8%. Increasing cases of surgical procedures around the globe are the major driving factor for market growth.

Drugs of Abuse Testing Market: The Drugs of Abuse Testing Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period and the market size is expected to reach nearly US$ 16.35 Bn. by 2029. The surge in the consumption of alcohol and illicit drugs such as marijuana, cocaine, and others, is one of the major drivers for the drug abuse testing market.

Paracetamol Market: The Paracetamol Market size was valued at US$ 1.56 Bn. in 2021 and the total Paracetamol revenue is expected to grow at 4.4% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 2.20 Bn. There are various factors responsible for the growth of the Paracetamol market such as the Increasing need for medicines for pain relief, rising health awareness among the patients, rising applications of Paracetamol, and rising recommendations of Paracetamol by doctors, physicians, etc.

