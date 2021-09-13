Wilson Elser Names Nine New Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser today announced the promotion of nine attorneys to partner, effective August 1, 2021.



"Congratulations to our new partner class as they join the next generation of our firm's leadership," said Wilson Elser Chair Daniel J. McMahon. "Each of these nine has a great understanding of our clients' needs, and their contributions will continue advancing Wilson Elser and our clients' businesses."

Boston

Michelle Gallagher handles strategic global brand protection for clients ranging from multinational corporations and universities to entrepreneurial startups. She counsels clients on intellectual property portfolio protection and development to enhance brand growth and manage risk on a global basis. Ms. Gallagher is a former Trademark Examining Attorney at the United States Patent and Trademark Office. She graduated from Suffolk University Law School with an LL.M. degree in 2014 with dual specializations in intellectual property law and international business transactions, from Pennsylvania State University, The Dickinson School of Law with a J.D. degree in 1999, and from Boston College with a B.A. degree in 1991.



Detroit

John Stiglich practices in the area of premises liability, predominantly defending property owners and property management companies. He also has experience with product liability and motor vehicle accident matters. Mr. Stiglich graduated from DePaul University College of Law with a J.D. degree in 2010, and from the University of Michigan with a B.A. degree in 2007.

Las Vegas

Mark Severino defends an array of insurance matters with an emphasis on aviation and aerospace. He represents major domestic airlines, fixed-base operators, aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturers, and general aviation operators in matters ranging from minor to catastrophic injuries, including wrongful deaths. Mr. Severino also represents aviation government contractors in claims nationally and internationally regarding catastrophic injury cases. He graduated from Marquette University Law School with a J.D. degree in 2009, and from the University of Arizona with a B.S. degree in 2006.



Los Angeles

B. Otis Felder has substantial trial and appellate experience in a variety of defense and insurance coverage matters in state and federal courts on the West Coast and in Hawaii. Before joining Wilson Elser, Mr. Felder was a partner in a firm representing marine operators, more recently serving as corporate counsel for two major cruise lines. He graduated from the University of San Francisco with a J.D. degree in 1994, from the University of San Diego with a M.A. degree in 1991, and from the University of Michigan with an A.B. degree in 1989.

David Morrow handles a diverse range of matters on behalf of insurers, including coverage and extra-contractual litigation, coverage advice and defense of insureds, with an emphasis in third-party liability and first-party commercial and personal lines claims. He graduated from Loyola Law School with a J.D. degree in 1994, and from the University of California, Berkeley with a B.A. degree in 1990.



Connor Stinson is a defense litigator focusing on general and commercial liability and automobile and common carrier liability, and specializes in transportation law. In personal injury auto cases, Mr. Stinson leads a diverse team of experts and investigators in preparing matters for trial, and has advised a number of clients, including startup companies, in the transportation mobile technology sector. He graduated from Loyola Law School with a J.D. degree in 2009, and from Loyola Marymount University with a B.A. degree in 2006.



Orlando

Noelle Sheehan handles complex civil litigation in state and federal courts involving insurance and general liability defense of matters including nursing home negligence and medical malpractice, personal injury, premises, products, wrongful death, automobile/trucking, negligent security, contract and indemnification disputes, and ADA compliance. Ms. Sheehan also handles cannabis law. She graduated from Villanova University School of Law with a J.D. degree in 2005, and from Boston University with a B.S. degree in 2002.

Seattle

Nicholas McCann maintains an active litigation practice in the area of transportation law, with a focus on motor carriers and logistics companies. Mr. McCann handles personal injury defense, regulatory compliance matters, and cargo and freight claims for transportation marketplace participants. He has a litigation background in general liability and casualty, business torts, and personal injury defense in products liability and construction claims. Mr. McCann graduated from Loyola University Chicago School of Law with a J.D. degree in 2010, and from the University of Colorado, Boulder with a B.A. degree in 2007.

Washington, DC

Golriz S. Chrostowski defends highly contentious general liability and medical malpractice matters. Ms. Chrostowski has defended health care providers, practice groups and hospitals on matters pertaining to emergency medicine, pulmonology, general surgery, obstetrics, gynecology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, pain management, family and internal medicine, pediatrics and podiatry. She graduated from Suffolk University Law School with a J.D. degree in 2008, and from Georgetown University with a B.A. degree in 2004.

