U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,825.46
    -19.36 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,228.91
    +24.98 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,355.79
    -142.07 (-1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.39
    -10.55 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.78
    +0.22 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.20
    +20.00 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.36 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8490
    +0.0980 (+2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2030
    -0.0036 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3870
    +0.5270 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,646.04
    -205.41 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.86
    -5.82 (-1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

Wilsonart® Honored with Seven Industry Awards in 2022

Wilsonart
·4 min read
Wilsonart
Wilsonart

Leading engineered surfaces brand recognized for its nature inspired commercial and residential product innovations

Wilsonart Kitchen

Wilsonart reinforced its position as a leader in the building and remodeling industry by earning seven top industry awards in 2022.
Wilsonart reinforced its position as a leader in the building and remodeling industry by earning seven top industry awards in 2022.

TEMPLE, Texas, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart, a world-class innovator of next-generation engineered surfaces, reinforced its position as a leader in the building and remodeling industry by earning seven top industry awards in 2022. The prestigious accolades not only celebrate Wilsonart’s design and engineering innovations but also highlight the brand’s role in advancing the surfaces category.

“It is always an honor to be recognized by our peers and esteemed industry professionals,” said Danielle Mikesell, global vice president of marketing and design at Wilsonart. “These awards reinforce that the work we are doing in the commercial and residential arenas is resonating with both specifiers and consumers.”

Awards received by Wilsonart in 2022 centered on sustainability and product innovation, and included the following:

SUSTAINABILITY

Business Intelligence Group – 2022 Sustainability Award
In recognition of its eco-friendly products, processes and overall commitment to sustainability, Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces received a 2022 Sustainability Leadership Award from the Business Intelligence Group. The award honors organizations that have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice.

Green Builder Media – Sustainable Products of the Year
Wilsonart’s High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Stone collection was recognized as one of 50 Sustainable Products of the Year by Green Builder Media. The annual list honors the building industry’s most eco-friendly new products. Wilsonart® HPL Stone made the list in the Floors and Surfaces category.

PRODUCT/DESIGN INNOVATION

Kitchen and Bath Business Readers’ Choice Awards
Kitchen & Bath Business (KBB) magazine’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards celebrate the best brands across 25 different categories. For the second consecutive year, Wilsonart captured top honors in the Kitchen Countertop category based on input provided by the magazine’s design-savvy readers.

Qualified Remodeler – 2022 Remodelers’ Choice: 100 Most Requested Products
Wilsonart’s High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Stone collection earned a spot in Qualified Remodeler’s 2022 Remodelers’ Choice: 100 Most Requested Products. The annual list is a compilation of products that have generated the most inquiries over the past 12 months among the magazine’s professional trade audience.

Professional Builder’s 2022 Top 100 Products
Professional Builder named Wilsonart’s Wetwall™ Waterproof Wall Panel System to its list of Top 100 Products for 2022 based on the high level of reader interest the product received throughout the year.

Builder and Developer 2022 Building Products Brand Survey
Wilsonart Laminate was recognized as a winner in the countertop category in Builder and Developer’s 2022 Building Materials Brand Preference Survey. The annual list is a compilation of the products most preferred by the readers of Builder and Developer, and Builder Bytes.

Architectural Record Products of the Year
Architectural Record named New Leaf Matte Grain Finish a winner in the Ceilings and Walls category of its annual Products of the Year competition. Chosen by an independent jury of U.S.-based architects and designers, the winners represent a selection of the world's top materials, systems, and furnishings.

“These accolades underscore Wilsonart’s commitment to engineering surface solutions that offer superior design, quality and performance,” noted Mikesell. “All of our products are inspired by nature, built with sustainability in mind, and engineered with style and durability for today and tomorrow.”

For more information about Wilsonart, visit wilsonart.com.

About Wilsonart
Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Coordinated TFL and Edgeband, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid, New Leaf, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore®, Technistone®, and Wetwall brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

For more information, visit www.wilsonart.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Houzz, Pinterest, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Kate Kremin

 

L.C. Williams & Associates

 

kkremin@lcwa.com

 

(312) 565-4611

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c782a022-980a-4e48-8c2c-9588b154aea2


Recommended Stories

  • Congress just approved 401(k) and IRA changes that affect workers across generations. Here are the key points to know

    Dozens of changes are coming to America's retirement landscape.

  • Number of over-50s on zero hours contracts soars to record high

    The number of over-50s working in zero-hours contracts has surged to a record high, new data has shown.

  • CEOs from Elon Musk to Jamie Dimon fought to bring workers back to the office in 2022. Here’s who won—and who lost—the great return-to-office war

    Lizzo concerts and subsidized butlers have been among the perks offered in the push for a return to in-person working this year.

  • Shale Oil Powerhouse Sues Its Own Investors After 4,000% Stock Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest landowners in Texas oil country doubled returns to investors in 2022. It’s starting the new year by suing some of them as a dispute over the future direction of the company spills into a Delaware court.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 8

  • The Woman Who Plans to Make Elon Musk Pay for His Twitter Sins

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyEarlier this year, as Elon Musk looked increasingly likely to lose his court battle and be forced into purchasing Twitter, Justine De Caires started to get nervous.Like others, De Caires, a Twitter software engineer of three and a half years, predicted a Musk takeover would come with mass layoffs. Unlike many, the 25-year-old had closely followed the legal battle between the billionaire and the social media company and read every page of

  • Kremlin Bans Sales of Russian Oil to Countries That Impose Price Cap

    The action follows moves by the Group of Seven nations that bar Western companies from insuring, financing or shipping Russian crude at above $60 a barrel.

  • Is a 401(k) Worth It Anymore?

    Until the 1980s, most of America used pensions to plan for retirement. These defined-benefit plans offered by employers saved a fund on behalf of their workers and calculated each employee's retirement benefits individually. This put all the responsibility and associated risks … Continue reading → The post Is a 401(k) Worth It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 39% to Buy Right Now

    Industrial technology company Cognex is going through a rough patch, but its long-term prospects remain excellent.

  • Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock a Buy?

    The semiconductor manufacturer's business has been on a tear though its stock price remains depressed.

  • Laid Off Tech Workers Quickly Find New Jobs

    Most laid off workers in tech are finding jobs shortly after beginning their search, as employers continue to scoop up workers in a tight labor market.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to the Census Bureau, which tracks retail sales, e-commerce makes up less than 15% of retail sales in the U.S., even after years of double-digit growth. This shows there's still a huge opportunity, and e-commerce is an even smaller percentage of retail sales in international markets. Amazon has dominated the e-commerce sector since its early days and owns roughly 40% of U.S. market share thanks to its first-party business and third-party marketplace.

  • Analysis-Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road

    Argentina's booming shale production in Vaca Muerta, a formation that rivals the United States' Permian Basin, is at risk of running out of road as infrastructure to handle the oil and gas nears capacity, threatening to put the brakes on rapid growth. The government is now racing to build out infrastructure: a major new gas pipeline is set to come online mid next year and there are plans for new export terminals near Buenos Aires. The government is also working on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) law to send to Congress hoping to stimulate investment.

  • 10 Biggest Oil Companies

    Oil is a dominant source of energy worldwide and oil companies supply billions of barrels of petroleum products daily to power transportation and industry. Rising public concern about climate change and measures to reduce the use of carbon-based fuels have yet to fully impact the industry.

  • Modi’s Building Boom Setting Up India as Global Steel Savior

    (Bloomberg) -- With China’s massive construction sector still in a funk and the US and Europe likely heading into recessions, India has emerged as a savior for flagging global steel demand.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet

  • Redefining the 'corner-office philosophy': Why GM's renovated offices include pool table, game areas, treadmills

    When GM's salaried workforce returns to the office, many will see new spaces that GM spent billions on. GM's factories are getting the same upgrades.

  • Wall Street’s Big Banks Score $1 Trillion of Profit in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Malick Diop felt something shifting on Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiHe’d joined Morgan Stanley in the grim days of 2009, when big banks were t

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Tullow Oil, EnQuest PLC and VAALCO Energy

    Tullow Oil, EnQuest PLC and VAALCO Energy are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Why Roth IRAs Make Sense for Millennials

    Millennials can take advantage of decades of tax-free earnings, and then tax-free withdrawals during retirement, with a Roth IRA.

  • How to Retire at 30: Step-by-Step Plan

    For many Americans, the prospect of retiring at or near 30 is a thrilling idea. Although it is possible to do, it takes a monumental amount of work and planning to accomplish. According to a 2021 PWC report and data from … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 30: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Traditional IRA Deductibility Limits

    A traditional IRA comes with two main tax benefits for retirement savers. The first is your investments grow tax-free until it's time to make withdrawals during your retirement years. Contributions to your traditional IRA can be partially or fully deducted from your income, thus lowering your tax obligation.