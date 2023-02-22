U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

WiMi Hologram Cloud Develops MEC-Based Intelligent AR System Platform to Build Diversified Service System

·6 min read

BEIJING, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it has upgraded its existing AR cloud platform based on MEC and the integration of AI and AR technology, and plans to launch its MEC-based intelligent AR system platform.

The MEC-based Intelligent AR System Platform is divided into a two-tier architecture and depends on the linkage mechanism to achieve synergy. Edge cloud platform is also a kind of cloud platform using the traditional cloud computing IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS layered architecture. The edge infrastructure layer adopts a lightweight architecture, providing computing, storage, and network acceleration capabilities. The edge PaaS layer introduces video trans-coding, AR rendering, and AI besides traditional functions and services. The 5G edge UPF is presented in the edge cloud to provide triage capabilities based on IP, DNS, and device ID so that users can configure data access policies to enable data flow to the central cloud or remain in the local processing. The central cloud provides both computation and management functions. The computation function also adopts the three-tier architecture of cloud computing, providing advanced processing capabilities so as to handle the demanding computing situations that the edge cloud may not tackle due to its lightweight architecture. Capabilities such as advanced AI training and high-level AR rendering provided by the PaaS layer can be handled by the central cloud due to the high computing power requirements. The management function of the central cloud offers capabilities such as edge DC management, IaaS management, PaaS management, and application management that can coordinate and manage multiple edge cloud nodes and their infrastructure, PaaS, and applications within the system.

The edge cloud and the central cloud work together through a linkage mechanism. The edge collection devices of the platform will collect a large amount of data, which will all be uploaded to the edge cloud for processing. The edge cloud can deal with the processing and storage of AR and AI within a specific range. Combined with AI's intelligent analysis and processing technology, it is oriented toward business scenarios such as AR image rendering, integration, video monitoring, face recognition, etc. With low latency, large bandwidth, and quick response characteristics, it can make up for the current problems of high latency and poor user experience and realize local analysis, fast processing, and real-time response. At the same time, most of the data collected by terminal devices can be used as data sources for big data processing, and the data can be uploaded to the central cloud after processing or directly uploaded to the central cloud by the collection devices.

Intelligent AR places newer and higher demands on network latency, bandwidth, and security. In the face of the massive amount of data needed for parallel computing in artificial intelligence, the computing power requirements of intelligent AR are also increasing. The combination of MEC and 5G network provides a solution for applications with low latency and large bandwidth requirements, deploying arithmetic power to network environments close to users, and achieving lower latency and larger bandwidth for edge arithmetic, AI inference capability through arithmetic power sinking and 5G UPF's edge shunting capability. The combination is becoming the key to network reconfiguration and digital transformation.

WiMi's platform saves human resources and time and enhances efficiency. It relies on AR terminal devices to collect images, audio, and video information. It uploads them to the AI analysis and processing system deployed on the edge cloud through the 5G network and quickly studies and processes them through AI to provide supplementary support information for users and display them in the AR terminal devices. WiMi integrates the MEC edge cloud with the 5G communication technology network and combines it with emerging intelligent applications, gradually forming a multidimensional service system of "5G, MEC, and intelligent applications". As an overall solution for MEC in the 5G era, it can improve work efficiency and service level and has broad application prospects in industries such as industrial internet, smart city, innovative medical, and intelligent security.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wimi-hologram-cloud-develops-mec-based-intelligent-ar-system-platform-to-build-diversified-service-system-301752834.html

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

