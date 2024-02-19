You can win 2 hours of free lobster in Red Lobster's 'endless' giveaway: Here's what to know

Lobsterfest has returned at Red Lobster and the company is celebrating in a big way.

Red Lobster announced in a news release last week it is offering 150 customers across the country the chance to enjoy "endless amounts of lobster" compliments of the brand.

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 20, and while supplies last, U.S. residents will have the chance to win one complimentary two-hour seating to enjoy lobster, served endlessly, with two sides and Cheddar Bay biscuits at the Red Lobster of their choosing nationwide.

Red Lobster says the offer will include "up to a maximum of twelve 1¼-pound live Maine lobsters followed by Maine lobster tails or Caribbean Rock lobster tails, with two sides." Beverages, tax and gratuity are not included.

"This year, we are thrilled to take our Lobsterfest event to the next level by sharing the Endless Lobster Experience with 150 lucky guests nationwide!" said Sara Bittorf, chief experience officer at Red Lobster, in the news release.

How can you win free lobster?

Wondering how you can enter the lobster giveaway? According to the company, customers can check Red Lobster's social media channels on Tuesday – X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook – to see when the opportunity to claim the "Endless Lobster Experience" goes live.

Red Lobster announces five new dishes as part of Lobsterfest

This year's Lobsterfest will feature ten "unique lobster creations, including five new lobster dishes," according to Red Lobster.

The new dishes available for Lobsterfest include:

Crispy Lobster & Shrimp Stack: Lobster tail meat, shrimp and hush puppies served over a bed of fries. Served with coleslaw, honey-jalapeño butter and malt vinegar aioli.

Lobster & Shrimp Lover's Dream: Roasted Caribbean rock and Maine lobster tails paired with shrimp linguini alfredo. Served with your choice of two sides.

Dueling Southern Tails: A shrimp-topped Maine lobster tail served over grits, paired with a Maine lobster tail over mac & cheese and topped with a bacon bourbon glaze. Served with your choice of one side.

Lobster Lover's Duo: A Maine tail and a Caribbean rock tail, both roasted and served with your choice of two sides.

Lobster Flatbread: Maine and langostino lobster with mozzarella, parmesan, fresh tomatoes and sweet basil over a crispy flatbread.

Additional dishes available during Lobsterfest include:

Lobster Lover's Dream: Roasted Caribbean rock and Maine lobster tails paired with lobster and shrimp linguini in a creamy lobster sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Twin Maine Tails: A pair of tender Maine lobster tails, both roasted and served with your choice of two sides.

Lobster Linguini: Maine and langostino lobster meat tossed with tomatoes in a creamy lobster sauce.

Surf & Turf: Maine Tail & Sirloin: A roasted Maine lobster tail paired with a seasoned 7-oz. sirloin. Served with your choice of two sides.

Lobster Dip: Maine and langostino lobster, spinach and artichoke in a three-cheese blend. Served with tortilla chips.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Red Lobster's 'endless lobster': What to know about 'Lobsterfest' deal