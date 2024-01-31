Win free food if you spot McDonald's Hamburglar on coast-to-coast road trip in the 'Burgercuda'

Fans who spot the Hamburglar's custom 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, nicknamed the Burgercuda at a McDonald's can win Arch Cards or swag.

McDonald's Hamburglar mascot is going on a road trip in his getaway car, and spotting him could win you free merchandise or hamburgers.

After announcing small changes to some of its burgers last year, the McDonald's mascot with a penchant for stealing is hitting the road, traveling coast-to-coast in a custom 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in an attempt at the "ultimate burger-stealing heist," the fast food chain said in a release.

Fans who spot the getaway car, nicknamed the "Burgercuda," and scan the vehicle's code can get rewarded with an Arch Card gift card, plus Hamburglar-inspired swag, available for a limited time, while supplies last.

Even if you don't spot the Burgercuda in you city, you can still enter to win free McDonald's burgers for a year by visiting spothamburglar.com. No purchase is necessary for contest entries, who are open for people 16 and older are open through Feb. 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET. There is a limit of one entry per person.

Changes to McDonald's burgers

Changes to the burgers include softer sandwich buns, which are toasted golden brown, "perfectly melted cheese," and a "juicier, caramelized flavor from adding white onions to the patties while they’re still on the grill," the company previously told USA TODAY. Big Macs will also be served with more sauce.

“It's no surprise these changes caught the attention of our biggest burger fan – the Hamburglar," Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald’s, said in a release. "We’re excited for fans to join in on the fun as they look for him on his burger-stealing spree. You never know where he’ll pop up next.”

How to spot the Burgercuda at McDonald's

The Burgercuda car features the Hamburglar's signature black-and-white stripes across its interior and exterior, along with red detailing and the mascot's logo on the headrests.

The getaway car also features bun-like hubcaps, a spare tire designed as a giant cheeseburger and, because details matter, a hidden burger warmer in the center console. The Hamburglar's signature catchphrase, "robble robble," appears on the hood scoop and on the license-plate as "RBL RBL."

Contributing: Mike Snider, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Spot McDonald's Hamburglar car, the 'Burgercuda', to win free food