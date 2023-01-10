WIN Home Inspection Ranked #1 Across Industry by Entrepreneur

Home Inspection Company Recognized as One of the Top 500 Franchises in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500®

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN Home Inspection has been ranked number one across the home inspection services industry and recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's most sought-after franchise ranking. Additionally, WIN is a trusted brand with 30 years of legacy and rated as the fastest-growing franchise in the home inspection industry.

WIN Home Inspection was chosen for the top spot in the inspection services industry because of its exceptional support for its franchise owners:

WIN is the only national home inspection company offering robust training for 15+ essential services.

WIN is the only home inspection company to offer its franchise owners an end-to-end marketing platform.

WIN has continued to invest significantly in technology and innovation.

WIN has the largest support team in the industry comprising industry experts, trainers, business coaches, marketers, and technologists.

WIN franchise owners gain access to a network of colleagues, industry experts and staff that creates a culture of camaraderie and trust.

"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 44th annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

This year, the 2023 Franchise 500® ranks WIN Home Inspection as #224, boosting the home inspection company up 38 spots from last year's ranking.

"Across our network, we have one vision, which is to passionately support WIN Home Inspection's Strategic Partners, who selflessly serve their communities to help improve quality of life with a wide range of residential inspection services," said Praful Mittal, WIN Home Inspection CEO. "We continue to make significant investments in research, innovation, and training and certification programs to help mitigate health and safety risks in homes that otherwise go undetected in the traditional model of delivering inspection services."

About WIN Home Inspection

WIN Home Inspection is the #1 and the fastest-growing home inspection services franchise in the U.S., and has been providing homeowners, buyers and sellers with the widest range of inspection services for 30 years to help improve health, safety and quality of life. Founded in 1993, WIN has more than 260 locations across 45 states, and has been transforming the home inspection industry with innovative techniques and the latest tools and technologies to deliver actionable insights and exceptional customer service. WIN is a major supporter of veterans and first responders in their post-service careers, which is why more than one-third of WIN's franchise owners have a military or emergency services background. For more information about WIN Home Inspection, visit www.wini.com, and for more information about franchise development, visit www.winfranchising.com.

