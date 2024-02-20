Wind-powered oil tanker sets sail in landmark voyage

Dutch-owned MT Chemical Challenger weighs 16,000 tonnes and is fitted with four rigid aluminium ‘sails’ - NICK GAMMON/AFP

An oil tanker equipped with sails has embarked on a landmark voyage from Rotterdam to test the potential of wind power in the shipping industry.

The Dutch-owned MT Chemical Challenger, which weighs 16,000 tonnes, has been fitted with rigid aluminium “sails” that are designed to cut fuel consumption by up to 20pc.

Built in Japan and equipped with four 16-metre-high sails, the ship’s owner hopes the technology will reduce engine usage.

Niels Grotz, chief executive of Chemship, said: “As an avid sailor myself, I have been thinking for a long time how we can make our industry more sustainable.

“Today we launch our first wind-assisted chemical tanker, which we hope will serve as an example to the rest of the world”.

Chemship chief Niels Grotz hopes his wind-powered tanker will ‘serve an example to the rest of the world’ - NICK GAMMON/AFP

His company operates a fleet of tankers that transports chemicals and other products between ports in the Gulf of Mexico and the Mediterranean.

The use of sail power could be a key tool in reducing the shipping industry’s industry reliance on fossil fuels, as vessels are responsible for around 1.5bn tonnes of CO2 a year – around 3pc of the global total.

New guidelines by the International Maritime Organisation said shipping emissions need to be cut by at least 40pc by 2030 if the Paris Climate Accords are to be achieved.

Mr Grotz said: “Shipping has always been extremely competitive and it will be a struggle to reach these targets.

“But we have to bring down CO2 emissions – and we decided we’re not just going to sit and wait for something magical to happen.”

The company said the sails on the ship will reduce emissions by up to 850 tonnes a year, which is the same as around 500 cars.

The rigid aluminium sails are equipped with a system of vents and holes to maximise airflow - NICK GAMMON/AFP

Although not the first modern ship to be kitted out with rigid sails, Chemship said their Chemical Challenger is the world’s first chemical tanker ship with sails.

Last year, British firm Cargill also put a wind-assisted cargo ship to sea.

Built similar to an aeroplane wing, the rigid aluminium sails are equipped with a system of vents and holes to maximise airflow in winds of up to 61 kilometres.

Rens Groot, sales manager at Econowind, said: “This system called a ‘ventilated wingsail’ increases the wind’s power by five times – and gives the same power as an imaginary sail of around 30 by 30 metres.”

Sails on ships are also reopening long-forgotten routes that fell out of favour as steam and fuel replaced wind power.

“Once again, modern-day ‘sailors’ will have to look for the wind, for instance along the Brouwer route,” said Groot, referring to a sailing route around the Cape of Good Hope, first pioneered by Dutch explorer Hendrik Brouwer around 1611.

