Wind Tunnel Market Share to Hit $3.78 Billion, Globally, by 2028 Growing at 4.9% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·8 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The global wind tunnel market growth is fuelled by widespread adoption in aircraft development, boom in green buildings market and rising adoption of electric vehicles.

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Wind Tunnel Market Size, Share, Report, Demand, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – by Solution (Products and Services), Alignment (Horizontal and Vertical), Airspeed Type (Subsonic, Supersonic, Transonic, and Hypersonic), and Application (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Building Construction and Wind Energy, Training and Simulation, Adventure Sports Skydiving, and Others) and Geography"; the global wind tunnel market size is projected to reach USD 3.78 billion by 2028 from USD 2.70 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.


Download Sample PDF Brochure of Wind Tunnel Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007506/


Global Wind Tunnel Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in

USD 2.70 billion in 2021

Market Size Value by

USD 3.78 billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 4.9% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

193

No. of Tables

115

No. of Charts & Figures

93

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Solution, Alignment, Airspeed Type, and Application

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope

US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Companies Covered

Aerolab; Aiolos; Boeing; ETW GmbH; Horiba Ltd.; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Mahle GmbH; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Rail Tec Arsenal; and RUAG

Key Research Capabilities

Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development

Global Wind Tunnel Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00007506/


Global Wind Tunnel Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Aerolab; Aiolos; Boeing; ETW GmbH; Horiba Ltd.; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Mahle GmbH; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Rail Tec Arsenal; and RUAG are among the key players profiled during the study of the global wind tunnel market. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the wind tunnel market and its ecosystem.

In March 2021: RUAG developed and tested wind tunnel models for simulating emerging turbofan and propeller technologies. This initiative is further helping to shape a greener future for the aviation industry.

In March 2021: Rail Tec Arsenal planned to expand its Climatic Tests in the Climatic Wind Tunnel Vienna. Workarounds and related increased space requirements for such tests are constantly growing.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00007506/


Wind tunnel that simulate air movement around an in-flight aircraft are widely used in the aerospace industry. They allow aeronautical engineers to control the conditions affecting the forces and motion of the plane. The engineer can determine and analyze the magnitude of forces on a real full-size aircraft by recreating it on a scaled-down aircraft model. Further, the wind tunnel-based model can also be applied for testing and diagnostics to carry out a comprehensive analysis of the aerodynamics of the aircraft body by determining the air movement around or through the aircraft. Wind tunnel were primarily used to observe and determine the fundamental working of new aircraft designs, but the dominance of tube and wing design in the market has led to extensive use in the verification and certification processes. The dynamic nature of aeronautic research and more efficient integration with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software contributes to the widespread use of wind tunnel.

The specifications of aircraft model testing have become highly stringent, leading to an increase in the use of wind tunnel made of carbon-epoxy and other composite materials. These tunnels are fabricated using masters prepared through numerically controlled machining. These lightweight models exhibit dimensional accuracy, long-term stability, and hollowness; thus, a comprehensive range of instrumentation can be carried through them. These advancements in wind tunnel ensure that the effects of aerodynamic interference between the models and their support and instrumentation systems are significantly reduced during wind tunnel testing. The tunnel are designed for specific purposes and are often integrated with sensors and components to generate precise test results. For example, PCB offers complete dynamic pressure sensors, microphones, and force sensors for wind tunnel. These components for wind tunnel are categorized based on the speed of the wind.


Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00007506


During 2020–2021, the aerospace industry witnessed a dramatic fall in aircraft production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Major aircraft manufacturers experienced a gradual rise in demand with the resumption of air travel after the successful implementation and scale-up of vaccination programs. These developments triggered the production performances of prominent aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing and Airbus. In 2021, Boeing delivered over 340 jetliners to airlines and other buyers, up from 157 in 2020. Further, Airbus delivered 611 passenger jets in 2021, with an 8% rise in 2020. Therefore, the gradually growing aerospace industry and the widespread use of wind tunnel in aircraft production bolsters market growth.

Wind Tunnel Market: Solution Overview

Based on solution, the wind tunnel market is segmented into products and services. In 2021, the services segment led the wind tunnel market and accounted for a larger market share. The reduced operation & maintenance (O&M) costs of wind tunnel, and the easy availability of technical installation and maintenance, are the primary factors driving the growth of the segment.


Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Wind Tunnel Market Growth Report (2021-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007506/


Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Wind Tunnel Market Growth:

The COVID-19 outbreak had a drastically adverse impact on the world economy during its peak in 2020, and the crisis had a significantly negative impact on the automotive and aerospace industries. Before the COVID–19, the wind tunnel market was experiencing substantial growth due to the rising production of aircraft and automobiles; however, the virus outbreak led to a notable slowdown in the production activities of these industries deploying the wind tunnel market solutions. The various containment measures, such as lockdowns, business shutdown, and trade restrictions, negatively impacted the production and supply chain of the wind tunnel market until the second half of 2020 and during the second large outbreak in 2021.



Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Wind Turbine Forging Market– The wind turbine forging market is expected to grow from US$ 7,286.13 million in 2022 to US$ 11,154.14 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Automotive Wind Tunnel Market– Automotive Wind Tunnel market is expected to grow from US$ 544.8 Mn in 2017 to US$ 1557.5 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 14.2% between 2017 and 2025.

Tunnel Boring Machine Market– The tunnel boring machine market was valued at US$ 6,236.13 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9,434.24 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Wind Power Fastener Market– Wind power fasteners are used to join turbine assembly of windmill. The windmill turbines require unique fastener and unique engineering.

Tunnel Ovens Market– The tunnel ovens are majorly utilized in food industry for baking items. In the current scenario, the new tunnel ovens are designed and developed maintaining the hygiene standards of baking food.

Tunnel and Metro Ventilation Market– The ventilation in the tunnel and metro is necessary for maintaining proper ventilation in rail tunnels, mines, and other such places. These tubes are used primarily to provide fresh air to the tunnel system and transport smoke gases in case of fire.

Portable Evaporative Cooler Market– The portable evaporative cooler market is expected to grow from US$ 2,475.98 million in 2022 to US$ 4,036.55 million by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Piling Machines Market– The piling machines market is projected to grow from US$ 7,178.32 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 9,523.91 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Overhead Cranes Market– The overhead cranes market is projected to grow from US$ 4,770.69 million in 2022 to US$ 7,221.24 million by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Evaporative Cooler Market – The evaporative cooler market is expected to grow from US$ 4,409.39 million in 2022 to US$ 6,492.10 million by 2028; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2028.



About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/wind tunnel-market


