Wind Tunnel Market Share to Hit $3.78 Billion, Globally, by 2028 Growing at 4.9% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global wind tunnel market growth is fuelled by widespread adoption in aircraft development, boom in green buildings market and rising adoption of electric vehicles.

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Wind Tunnel Market Size, Share, Report, Demand, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – by Solution (Products and Services), Alignment (Horizontal and Vertical), Airspeed Type (Subsonic, Supersonic, Transonic, and Hypersonic), and Application (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Building Construction and Wind Energy, Training and Simulation, Adventure Sports Skydiving, and Others) and Geography"; the global wind tunnel market size is projected to reach USD 3.78 billion by 2028 from USD 2.70 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.





Global Wind Tunnel Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 2.70 billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 3.78 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.9% from 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 193 No. of Tables 115 No. of Charts & Figures 93 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Solution, Alignment, Airspeed Type, and Application Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Aerolab; Aiolos; Boeing; ETW GmbH; Horiba Ltd.; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Mahle GmbH; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Rail Tec Arsenal; and RUAG Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development Global Wind Tunnel Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00007506/







Global Wind Tunnel Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Aerolab; Aiolos; Boeing; ETW GmbH; Horiba Ltd.; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Mahle GmbH; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Rail Tec Arsenal; and RUAG are among the key players profiled during the study of the global wind tunnel market. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the wind tunnel market and its ecosystem.

In March 2021 : RUAG developed and tested wind tunnel models for simulating emerging turbofan and propeller technologies. This initiative is further helping to shape a greener future for the aviation industry.

In March 2021 : Rail Tec Arsenal planned to expand its Climatic Tests in the Climatic Wind Tunnel Vienna. Workarounds and related increased space requirements for such tests are constantly growing.





Wind tunnel that simulate air movement around an in-flight aircraft are widely used in the aerospace industry. They allow aeronautical engineers to control the conditions affecting the forces and motion of the plane. The engineer can determine and analyze the magnitude of forces on a real full-size aircraft by recreating it on a scaled-down aircraft model. Further, the wind tunnel-based model can also be applied for testing and diagnostics to carry out a comprehensive analysis of the aerodynamics of the aircraft body by determining the air movement around or through the aircraft. Wind tunnel were primarily used to observe and determine the fundamental working of new aircraft designs, but the dominance of tube and wing design in the market has led to extensive use in the verification and certification processes. The dynamic nature of aeronautic research and more efficient integration with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software contributes to the widespread use of wind tunnel.

The specifications of aircraft model testing have become highly stringent, leading to an increase in the use of wind tunnel made of carbon-epoxy and other composite materials. These tunnels are fabricated using masters prepared through numerically controlled machining. These lightweight models exhibit dimensional accuracy, long-term stability, and hollowness; thus, a comprehensive range of instrumentation can be carried through them. These advancements in wind tunnel ensure that the effects of aerodynamic interference between the models and their support and instrumentation systems are significantly reduced during wind tunnel testing. The tunnel are designed for specific purposes and are often integrated with sensors and components to generate precise test results. For example, PCB offers complete dynamic pressure sensors, microphones, and force sensors for wind tunnel. These components for wind tunnel are categorized based on the speed of the wind.





During 2020–2021, the aerospace industry witnessed a dramatic fall in aircraft production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Major aircraft manufacturers experienced a gradual rise in demand with the resumption of air travel after the successful implementation and scale-up of vaccination programs. These developments triggered the production performances of prominent aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing and Airbus. In 2021, Boeing delivered over 340 jetliners to airlines and other buyers, up from 157 in 2020. Further, Airbus delivered 611 passenger jets in 2021, with an 8% rise in 2020. Therefore, the gradually growing aerospace industry and the widespread use of wind tunnel in aircraft production bolsters market growth.

Wind Tunnel Market: Solution Overview



Based on solution, the wind tunnel market is segmented into products and services. In 2021, the services segment led the wind tunnel market and accounted for a larger market share. The reduced operation & maintenance (O&M) costs of wind tunnel, and the easy availability of technical installation and maintenance, are the primary factors driving the growth of the segment.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Wind Tunnel Market Growth:



The COVID-19 outbreak had a drastically adverse impact on the world economy during its peak in 2020, and the crisis had a significantly negative impact on the automotive and aerospace industries. Before the COVID–19, the wind tunnel market was experiencing substantial growth due to the rising production of aircraft and automobiles; however, the virus outbreak led to a notable slowdown in the production activities of these industries deploying the wind tunnel market solutions. The various containment measures, such as lockdowns, business shutdown, and trade restrictions, negatively impacted the production and supply chain of the wind tunnel market until the second half of 2020 and during the second large outbreak in 2021.









