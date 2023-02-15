U.S. markets closed

Wind turbine bearing market size to grow at a CAGR of 10.82% by 2027: Growth opportunities led by AB SKF and Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Co. Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wind turbine bearing market size is forecast to increase by USD 9,287.77 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 10.82%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 9,712.10 billion. The growth of the market will be driven by the decreasing levelized cost of electricity of wind energy, favorable government policies, and the growth in the wind turbine market. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wind Turbine Bearing Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wind Turbine Bearing Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AB SKF, Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Co. Ltd., Defontaine SAS, Fersa Bearings SA, Groupe Legris Industries, ILJIN Co. Ltd., IMO Holding GmbH, JTEKT Corp., Liebherr International AG, LYC Bearing Corp., NRB Bearings Ltd., NSK Ltd., NTN Corp., Schaeffler AG, Scheerer Bearing Corp., TFL BEARINGS Co., Ltd., The Timken Co., thyssenkrupp AG, Wafangdian Guangda Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd, and Zhejiang Tianma Bearing Group Co. Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by segment application (onshore and offshore), product (GBMB and BBYBGB), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • Onshore

Related Reports:

  • The wind turbine decommissioning services market share is expected to increase to USD 583.14 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.46%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The wind turbine generator market share is expected to increase to USD 9.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.86%. Furthermore, this market research extensively covers segmentation by application (Onshore and offshore), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this wind turbine bearing market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wind turbine bearing market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the wind turbine bearing market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the wind turbine bearing market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wind turbine bearing market vendors

Wind Turbine Bearing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

162

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.82%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 9,287.77 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.45

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 61%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AB SKF, Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Co. Ltd., Defontaine SAS, Fersa Bearings SA, Groupe Legris Industries, ILJIN Co. Ltd., IMO Holding GmbH, JTEKT Corp., Liebherr International AG, LYC Bearing Corp., NRB Bearings Ltd., NSK Ltd., NTN Corp., Schaeffler AG, Scheerer Bearing Corp., TFL BEARINGS Co., Ltd., The Timken Co., thyssenkrupp AG, Wafangdian Guangda Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd, and Zhejiang Tianma Bearing Group Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global wind turbine bearing market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 GBMB - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 BBYBGB - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AB SKF

  • 12.4 Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Co. Ltd.

  • 12.5 Fersa Bearings SA

  • 12.6 Groupe Legris Industries

  • 12.7 IMO Holding GmbH

  • 12.8 JTEKT Corp.

  • 12.9 Liebherr International AG

  • 12.10 LYC Bearing Corp.

  • 12.11 NSK Ltd.

  • 12.12 NTN Corp.

  • 12.13 Schaeffler AG

  • 12.14 TFL BEARINGS Co., Ltd.

  • 12.15 The Timken Co.

  • 12.16 thyssenkrupp AG

  • 12.17 Wafangdian Guangda Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

