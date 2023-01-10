Wind turbine components market: Growth opportunities led by China High-Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd, CS WIND Corp, Dongfang Electric Corp - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wind turbine components market size is forecast to increase by USD 39.18 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.76%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rapid growth of the global wind power market, rising investments in clean sources of energy, and the presence of regulations that encourage power generation from renewable sources.
Technavio categorizes the global wind turbine components market as a part of the global renewable electricity market within the global independent power and renewable electricity market. The parent global renewable electricity market covers companies engaged in generating and distributing electricity using renewable sources. The global independent power and renewable electricity market size include combined revenue generated by companies involved in the generation and distribution of independent power producers, gas and power marketing and trading specialists, and/or integrated energy merchants and renewable electricity. The market also includes manufacturers of raw materials and equipment used in the solar power market.
The market is segmented by application (onshore and offshore), product (wind turbine rotor blades, wind turbine gearboxes, wind turbine generators, wind turbine towers, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Segmentation by application (onshore and offshore)
Onshore: The market share growth by the onshore segment will be significant during the forecast period. The onshore market is expanding due to the advancements that have made advanced technologies commercially viable as well as the decreased cost of energy produced by onshore wind power projects. The growth of the sector is partly driven by government funding for onshore wind farms. In addition to other market-based processes like tenders, auctions, and green certificates, the new installations were driven by a number of support mechanisms like the feed-in tariff and production tax credit. These factors are driving the focused market during the forecast period.
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including China High-Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., CS WIND Corp., Dongfang Electric Corp., Emergya Wind Technologies BV, EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG, ENERCON GmbH, Envision Group, Flender GmbH, General Electric Co., ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Max Bogl Wind AG, Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd., Sinoma Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., TPI Composites Inc., Vestas Wind Systems AS, XEMC Darwind BV, Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Siemens AG
Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –
The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio
One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
What are the key data covered in this wind turbine components market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wind turbine components market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the wind turbine components market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the wind turbine components market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wind turbine components market vendors
Wind Turbine Components Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
174
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.76%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 39.18 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.93
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 56%
Key countries
US, China, India, Germany, and Spain
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., CS WIND Corp., Dongfang Electric Corp., Emergya Wind Technologies BV, EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG, ENERCON GmbH, Envision Group, Flender GmbH, General Electric Co., ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Max Bogl Wind AG, Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd., Sinoma Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., TPI Composites Inc., Vestas Wind Systems AS, XEMC Darwind BV, Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Siemens AG
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
