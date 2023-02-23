Wind turbine components market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.76% from 2022 to 2027, APAC will account for 56% of the market's growth - Technavio
NEW YORK , Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global wind turbine components market will witness a YOY growth of 5.93% between 2022 and 2023. The report is segmented by application (onshore and offshore), product (wind turbine rotor blades, wind turbine gearboxes, wind turbine generators, wind turbine towers, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The wind turbine components market size is estimated to increase by USD 39.18 billion at a CAGR of 6.76% from 2022 to 2027. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the wind turbine components market was valued at USD 85.31 billion , For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 - Request a sample report
Wind turbine components market - Vendor insights
The global wind turbine components market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous international and regional vendors. The competitive scenario of the global wind turbine components market varies based on offshore and onshore applications. The global wind turbine components market is a highly competitive market. The considerable growth observed in the global wind turbine components market is attributable to technological advances, which led to a significant increase in the generation of revenues as well.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd.
Dongfang Electric Corp.
Emergya Wind Technologies BV
EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG
ENERCON GmbH
Envision Group
Flender GmbH
General Electric Co.
ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Max Bogl Wind AG
Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd.
Sinoma Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
Suzlon Energy Ltd.
TPI Composites Inc.
Vestas Wind Systems AS
Wind turbine components market - Geographical analysis
APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the wind turbine components market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will account for 56% of the global market growth during the forecast period between 2022 and 2027. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as rising investments in offshore wind power plants in the Philippines, Thailand, and Taiwan will drive the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period.
Wind turbine components market - Key segment analysis
The wind turbine components market share growth by the onshore segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the reduced cost of power generated by onshore wind power plants and innovations have enabled the commercialization of advanced technologies. Government support for onshore wind farms also drives the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Wind turbine components market - Key market drivers & challenges
The rapid growth of the global wind energy market is especially driving the growth of the market. Onshore wind development has opened multiple avenues for commercialization with the advent of sophisticated and innovative electronics and efficient planning and management. This improved reliability and reduced costs. The advent of floating wind turbines has also paved the way for the commercialization of offshore wind power. Commercialization of the technology has increased competition between wind turbines and nuclear and fossil power plants. Competitive pricing, the provision of sophisticated grid management, and the availability of affordable electricity storage are driving the growth of the global wind energy market. Therefore, the demand for turbine parts will increase during the forecast period.
The high failure rate of components used in wind turbines is a major market hindrance. Turbine reliability is a prerequisite for effective wind power generation. Failure of one component adversely affects the functioning of the entire system. The rotor blades of a static wind turbine rotate when the wind is present. Turbine generators, which convert rotational energy into electrical energy, account for about 4% of the total cost of a wind turbine. Wind turbine generator damage affects the overall operation of the wind turbine. Due to wind dynamics, these generators must withstand repeated load changes and mechanical stresses that can eventually lead to failure. Such factors will play a significant role in hindering market growth during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this wind turbine components market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wind turbine components market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the wind turbine components market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wind turbine components market vendors
Wind Turbine Components Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
174
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.76%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 39.18 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
5.93
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 56%
Key countries
US, China, India, Germany, and Spain
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., CS WIND Corp., Dongfang Electric Corp., Emergya Wind Technologies BV, EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG, ENERCON GmbH, Envision Group, Flender GmbH, General Electric Co., ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Max Bogl Wind AG, Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd., Sinoma Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., TPI Composites Inc., Vestas Wind Systems AS, XEMC Darwind BV, Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Siemens AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global Wind Turbine Components Market 2023-2027 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Wind turbine rotor blades - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Wind turbine gearboxes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Wind turbine generators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Wind turbine towers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Product
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd.
12.4 CS WIND Corp.
12.5 Dongfang Electric Corp.
12.6 Emergya Wind Technologies BV
12.7 EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG
12.8 ENERCON GmbH
12.9 Envision Group
12.10 Flender GmbH
12.11 General Electric Co.
12.12 ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
12.13 Max Bogl Wind AG
12.14 Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd.
12.15 Siemens AG
12.16 Sinoma Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
12.17 Suzlon Energy Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
