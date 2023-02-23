U.S. markets closed

Wind turbine components market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.76% from 2022 to 2027, APAC will account for 56% of the market's growth - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK , Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global wind turbine components market will witness a YOY growth of 5.93% between 2022 and 2023. The report is segmented by application (onshore and offshore), product (wind turbine rotor blades, wind turbine gearboxes, wind turbine generators, wind turbine towers, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The wind turbine components market size is estimated to increase by USD 39.18 billion at a CAGR of 6.76% from 2022 to 2027. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the wind turbine components market was valued at USD 85.31 billionFor more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wind Turbine Components Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wind Turbine Components Market 2023-2027

Wind turbine components market - Vendor insights

The global wind turbine components market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous international and regional vendors. The competitive scenario of the global wind turbine components market varies based on offshore and onshore applications. The global wind turbine components market is a highly competitive market. The considerable growth observed in the global wind turbine components market is attributable to technological advances, which led to a significant increase in the generation of revenues as well.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd.

  • Dongfang Electric Corp.

  • Emergya Wind Technologies BV

  • EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG

  • ENERCON GmbH

  • Envision Group

  • Flender GmbH

  • General Electric Co.

  • ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • Max Bogl Wind AG

  • Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd.

  • Sinoma Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Suzlon Energy Ltd.

  • TPI Composites Inc.

  • Vestas Wind Systems AS

  •  For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Wind turbine components market - Geographical analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the wind turbine components market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will account for 56% of the global market growth during the forecast period between 2022 and 2027. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as rising investments in offshore wind power plants in the Philippines, Thailand, and Taiwan will drive the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions: https://www.technavio.com/report/juices-market-industry-analysis

Wind turbine components market - Key segment analysis

The wind turbine components market share growth by the onshore segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the reduced cost of power generated by onshore wind power plants and innovations have enabled the commercialization of advanced technologies. Government support for onshore wind farms also drives the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Download a sample to obtain additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in the coming years.

Wind turbine components market - Key market drivers & challenges

The rapid growth of the global wind energy market is especially driving the growth of the market. Onshore wind development has opened multiple avenues for commercialization with the advent of sophisticated and innovative electronics and efficient planning and management. This improved reliability and reduced costs. The advent of floating wind turbines has also paved the way for the commercialization of offshore wind power. Commercialization of the technology has increased competition between wind turbines and nuclear and fossil power plants. Competitive pricing, the provision of sophisticated grid management, and the availability of affordable electricity storage are driving the growth of the global wind energy market. Therefore, the demand for turbine parts will increase during the forecast period.

The high failure rate of components used in wind turbines is a major market hindrance. Turbine reliability is a prerequisite for effective wind power generation. Failure of one component adversely affects the functioning of the entire system. The rotor blades of a static wind turbine rotate when the wind is present. Turbine generators, which convert rotational energy into electrical energy, account for about 4% of the total cost of a wind turbine. Wind turbine generator damage affects the overall operation of the wind turbine. Due to wind dynamics, these generators must withstand repeated load changes and mechanical stresses that can eventually lead to failure. Such factors will play a significant role in hindering market growth during the forecast period.

Download a sample for highlights on market drivers and challenges impacting the wind turbine components market

What are the key data covered in this wind turbine components market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wind turbine components market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the wind turbine components market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wind turbine components market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The wind turbine tower market is projected to grow by USD 7.68 billion with a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The wind turbine pitch system market size is expected to increase by USD 377.03 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.28%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Wind Turbine Components Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

174

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.76%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 39.18 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

5.93

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 56%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., CS WIND Corp., Dongfang Electric Corp., Emergya Wind Technologies BV, EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG, ENERCON GmbH, Envision Group, Flender GmbH, General Electric Co., ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Max Bogl Wind AG, Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd., Sinoma Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., TPI Composites Inc., Vestas Wind Systems AS, XEMC Darwind BV, Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Siemens AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio utility market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global Wind Turbine Components Market 2023-2027 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Wind turbine rotor blades - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Wind turbine gearboxes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Wind turbine generators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Wind turbine towers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd.

  • 12.4 CS WIND Corp.

  • 12.5 Dongfang Electric Corp.

  • 12.6 Emergya Wind Technologies BV

  • 12.7 EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG

  • 12.8 ENERCON GmbH

  • 12.9 Envision Group

  • 12.10 Flender GmbH

  • 12.11 General Electric Co.

  • 12.12 ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 12.13 Max Bogl Wind AG

  • 12.14 Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd.

  • 12.15 Siemens AG

  • 12.16 Sinoma Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 12.17 Suzlon Energy Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

Global Wind Turbine Components Market 2023-2027
Global Wind Turbine Components Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wind-turbine-components-market-size-is-set-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-76-from-2022-to-2027--apac-will-account-for-56-of-the-markets-growth---technavio-301751771.html

SOURCE Technavio

SOURCE Technavio

