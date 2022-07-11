U.S. markets open in 3 hours 40 minutes

Wind Turbine Components Market Size to Grow by USD 27.72 Billion, 58% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Wind turbines harness wind power to convert it into energy. Wind turbine components include converters, gearboxes, generators, nacelles, rotor blades, rotor hubs, towers, transformers, and other components, which are required for the effective functioning of wind turbines.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wind Turbine Components Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

 

The wind turbine components market size is expected to grow by USD from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Request a Sample Report for additional highlights related to the market

Wind turbine components market 2021-2025: Scope

The wind turbine components market report covers the following areas:

Wind turbine components market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Sample Report

Wind turbine components market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wind turbine components market, including Dongfang Electric Corp., General Electric Co., ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., Vestas Wind System AS, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Dongfang Electric Corp. - The company design and manufacture of wind power generating units and their components in both onshore and offshore fields.

  • General Electric Co. - 1.7-100/103 Wind Turbine, 1.85-87 Wind Turbine, 1.85-82.5 Wind Turbine, 2.75-120 Wind Turbine, 2.0-2.5 Platform, 3.2-103 Wind Turbine, 3.2-3.8 MW Platform, and 4.8-158 Wind Turbine.

  • ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - The company offers wind-turbine gearbox used in wind turbines such as MWT-300(300kW) and S2.5-90(2500kW).

  • Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers wind turbine generator system platform known as MY1.5/2.0MW.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Wind turbine components market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist wind turbine components market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the wind turbine components market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the wind turbine components market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wind turbine components market vendors

Wind Turbine Components Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 27.72 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.47

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, India, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Dongfang Electric Corp., General Electric Co., ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., Vestas Wind System AS, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segmentation by product

  • 6.2 Wind turbine towers

  • 6.3 Wind turbine rotor blades

  • 6.4 Wind turbine gearboxes

  • 6.5 Wind turbine generators

  • 6.6 Others

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Vendor landscape

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Dongfang Electric Corp.

  • 11.4 General Electric Co.

  • 11.5 ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 11.6 Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd.

  • 11.7 Siemens AG

  • 11.8 Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 11.9 Suzlon Energy Ltd.

  • 11.10 Vestas Wind System AS

  • 11.11 Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 11.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
