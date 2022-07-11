Wind Turbine Components Market Size to Grow by USD 27.72 Billion, 58% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Wind turbines harness wind power to convert it into energy. Wind turbine components include converters, gearboxes, generators, nacelles, rotor blades, rotor hubs, towers, transformers, and other components, which are required for the effective functioning of wind turbines.
The wind turbine components market size is expected to grow by USD from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Request a Sample Report for additional highlights related to the market
Wind turbine components market 2021-2025: Scope
The wind turbine components market report covers the following areas:
Wind turbine components market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Application
Geography
Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Sample Report
Wind turbine components market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wind turbine components market, including Dongfang Electric Corp., General Electric Co., ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., Vestas Wind System AS, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Dongfang Electric Corp. - The company design and manufacture of wind power generating units and their components in both onshore and offshore fields.
General Electric Co. - 1.7-100/103 Wind Turbine, 1.85-87 Wind Turbine, 1.85-82.5 Wind Turbine, 2.75-120 Wind Turbine, 2.0-2.5 Platform, 3.2-103 Wind Turbine, 3.2-3.8 MW Platform, and 4.8-158 Wind Turbine.
ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - The company offers wind-turbine gearbox used in wind turbines such as MWT-300(300kW) and S2.5-90(2500kW).
Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers wind turbine generator system platform known as MY1.5/2.0MW.
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights
Wind turbine components market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist wind turbine components market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the wind turbine components market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the wind turbine components market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wind turbine components market vendors
Related Reports:
Wind Turbine Pitch System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Wind Turbine Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Wind Turbine Components Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 27.72 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.47
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 58%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, India, and Spain
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Dongfang Electric Corp., General Electric Co., ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., Vestas Wind System AS, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segmentation by product
6.2 Wind turbine towers
6.3 Wind turbine rotor blades
6.4 Wind turbine gearboxes
6.5 Wind turbine generators
6.6 Others
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.8 Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Vendor landscape
10.2 Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Dongfang Electric Corp.
11.4 General Electric Co.
11.5 ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
11.6 Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd.
11.7 Siemens AG
11.8 Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
11.9 Suzlon Energy Ltd.
11.10 Vestas Wind System AS
11.11 Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
11.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research methodology
12.4 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wind-turbine-components-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-27-72-billion-58-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac---technavio-301582993.html
SOURCE Technavio