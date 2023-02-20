U.S. markets closed

Wind Turbine Composite Materials Market is Estimated to Secure a Market Value of USD 25.4 Billion by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

APAC Wind Turbine Composite Materials Market is anticipated to lead the global wind turbine composite materials market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the increasing demand for composite materials owing to the growing awareness of alternative sources.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wind turbine composite materials market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 25.4 Billion by 2032, with sales growing at a healthy CAGR of 7.14% from 2022 to 2032. Scaling up from a value of US$ 12 Billion in 2021, the target market is set to reach an estimated US$ 12.75 Billion in 2022. The increasing wind energy installations along with the rising application of carbon fiber is projected to serve as a major growth driver for the wind turbine composite materials market during the forecast period.

Composites are of tremendous importance in the manufacturing of wind turbine rotor blades, one of the key components of the general wind turbine structure. Owing to the persistent increment in the length of rotor blades so as to raise the wind turbine output, the market for wind turbine composite materials is offered numerous growth opportunities during the projected period.

Get a Sample Copy of Report https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-994

Again, the soaring demand for wind energy leads to the construction of larger wind blades that are more effective and deliver higher output. This is anticipated to spearhead the demand for composite materials for blades. Additionally, the advantages of using composites over traditional materials like steel and aluminum are predicted to foster the expansion of the wind turbine composite materials market size during the assessment period. Composite materials offer several advantages including lower maintenance, corrosion resistance, extended lifecycle, and high strength-to-weight ratio. These benefits will likely underpin the market demand over the forecast period.

The rising demand for composites that further help in improving the strength and providing greater stiffness to structural parts of wind turbines, like nacelles and blades, is expected to drive the demand for such composite materials. This will positively influence the wind turbine composite materials market during the projection period.

“Heightened demand for lightweight materials with greater efficiency is expected to spur the global demand of the wind turbine composite materials market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Key Takeaways:

  • High costs associated with the target product may restrain the growth of the market.

  • Increasing demand for sustainable and clean energy will strengthen the market prospects.

  • The wind turbine composite materials market in North America will grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

  • Asia Pacific will emerge as one of the most lucrative markets for wind turbine composite materials.

  • By fiber type, the glass fiber segment will contribute significantly to the overall market growth.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-994

Competitive Landscape 

Gurit Holding AG, TPI Composites, Cytec Industries, Teijin Limited, and Rotal Tencate NV among others are some of the major players in the wind turbine composite materials market profiled in the full version of the report.

Key market participants are keen on entering markets in emerging economies to develop their manufacturing facilities. These businesses are focusing on product innovation and development to gain a competitive edge.

More Insights into Wind Turbine Composite Materials Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global wind turbine composite materials market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of fiber type (carbon fiber, glass fiber), resin (epoxy, vinyl ester, polyester, polyurethane), application (towers, rotor blade, nacelle, hub), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the glass fiber segment is predicted to contribute substantially to the overall market growth. The chemical resistance, good stiffness, and affordability of glass fibers make them a popular choice among end-users.

Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/994

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Wind Turbine Composite Materials Market

Type of Fiber:

  • Carbon Fiber

  • Glass Fiber

Type of Resin:

  • Epoxy

  • Vinyl Ester

  • Polyester

  • Polyurethane

Based on region, the wind turbine composite materials market in North America will present considerable growth. The target market in this region is anticipated to grow at a steady rate during 2022-2032. Escalating power consumption, implementation of stringent environmental regulations by the U.S. and Canadian governments, and the strong presence of key market participants will drive the growth of the wind turbine composite materials market in North America during the projection period. Apart from, North America, the Asia Pacific region will also present notable growth in the wind turbine composite materials market during 2022-2032.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

To Continue TOC…

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

Advanced Functional Materials Market Outlook: The advanced functional materials market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.6% through 2032, with a current value of US$ 107.16 Billion in 2022

Paper Coating Materials Market Size: The global paper coating materials market was worth US$ 2.2 Billion in 2022, and the demand for paper coating materials is expected to reach US$ 3.52 billion by 2032

Mushroom Materials Market Share: The global mushroom materials market is expected to be valued at US$ 4,561 Million in 2022

Advanced Automotive Materials Market Forecast: The advanced automotive materials market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period

Magnetic Material Market Growth: The global magnetic materials market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.3% between 2022 and 2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: 
Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


