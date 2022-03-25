U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.25
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,580.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,730.50
    -33.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.20
    -3.60 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.77
    -2.57 (-2.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.80
    -6.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1011
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.28
    -1.29 (-5.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3175
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6360
    -0.6840 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,017.24
    +896.39 (+2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.93
    +29.98 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.38
    -17.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Wind Turbine Foundation Market: 52% Of Growth To Originate From APAC | By Application (Onshore And Offshore) and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2021-2025

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wind Turbine Foundation Market value is set to grow by USD 8.50 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7.37% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wind Turbine Foundation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wind Turbine Foundation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Sample Report with competitive benchmarking insights for effective decision making

Wind Turbine Foundation Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Onshore - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Offshore - size and forecast 2020-2025

The wind turbine foundation market share growth by the onshore segment will be significant during the forecast period. Onshore wind farms use a shallow foundation, deep foundation, or a combined or hybrid foundation to support wind turbines. The growth of the global wind turbine foundation market by onshore applications is being driven by multiple factors, including the implementation of regulations by governments across the world. Among other factors, the increasing height of wind towers has also resulted in the declined cost of wind electricity generation, which will drive the global wind turbine foundation market by onshore applications during the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Wind Turbine Foundation Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for wind turbine foundations in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The environment-friendly nature and cost advantages of wind energy will facilitate the wind turbine foundation market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample now! for more insights on the market share of various regions

Contribution of Renewable Energy Sources in the Global Energy Mix to Boost the Market Growth

The energy mix is defined as the use of different proportions of energy sources such as fossil fuels, nuclear energy, and renewable energy to meet energy needs. Change in the energy mix because of factors such as evolving policy measures and technological advances will foster the growth of the market. The demand for energy is driven by the growing global population and rising disposable income in developing countries. The growing contribution of renewable energy sources in the global energy mix has resulted in the increased installations of wind towers, which, in turn, has driven the growth of the wind turbine foundation market.

Increasing Dependence on Alternative Sources of Energy to Challenge the Market Growth

In the renewables sector, wind energy faces stiff competition from solar energy and hydropower. Of all the renewable sources of energy that are available, solar power has emerged as one of the least expensive sources of clean energy. The declining cost of solar energy generation due to initiatives and subsidies by governments, as well as competitive bidding processes, have significantly increased the number of solar PV panel installations globally. Hydropower is also considered one of the most common and least expensive forms of renewable energy. Therefore, the above-mentioned factors have resulted in the growing dependence on alternative sources of energy, such as solar and hydro, which is a challenge for the growth of the wind industry, which, in turn, will adversely affect the growth of the wind turbine foundation market.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the Drivers, Trends, and Challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025

Some of the Major Wind Turbine Foundation Companies:

  • ArcelorMittal SA

  • Bladt Industries AS

  • Blue H Engineering BV

  • ENERCON GmbH

  • Equinor ASA

  • Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas LLC

  • Orsted AS

  • Peikko Group Corp.

  • Ramboll Group AS

  • Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Download Our FREE Sample Report for more insights on vendors with product offerings & news

Related Reports:

Concentrating Solar Collectors Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The concentrating solar collectors market share is expected to increase by USD 3.88 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.1%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Wind Turbine Services Market in Europe by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The wind turbine services market share in Europe is expected to increase by USD 2.21 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Wind Turbine Foundation Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.37%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 8.50 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.68

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key consumer countries

China, US, UK, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ArcelorMittal SA, Bladt Industries AS, Blue H Engineering BV, ENERCON GmbH, Equinor ASA, Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas LLC, Orsted AS, Peikko Group Corp., Ramboll Group AS, and Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Onshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Offshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ArcelorMittal SA

  • Bladt Industries AS

  • Blue H Engineering BV

  • ENERCON GmbH

  • Equinor ASA

  • Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas LLC

  • Orsted AS

  • Peikko Group Corp.

  • Ramboll Group AS

  • Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wind-turbine-foundation-market-52-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--by-application-onshore-and-offshore-and-geography--global-opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast-2021-2025-301510097.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis stocks rise amid potential federal legalization vote

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the top cannabis companies as federal lawmakers discuss voting on legalization.

  • Chinese stocks under pressure as Weibo faces delisting possibility

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick examines Chinese stocks after Weibo gets added to a delisting watchlist.

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • China Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black Box

    (Bloomberg) -- The search for the flight data recorder of the crashed China Eastern Airlines Corp. jet continued Friday, as authorities try to piece together what caused the Boeing Co. 737-800 NG to nosedive from the sky and into a hillside in southern China’s Guangxi region four days ago. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNAT

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

    German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand, which IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called a "security threat," added to market nervousness and called into question Russia's historic claim it is a reliable gas supplier regardless of geopolitics. Putin announced this demand on Wednesday, in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia after that nation's invasion Ukraine last month.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/24: Intel, Marvell, Nvidia

    Jim Cramer says fund managers are looking for stocks that have been beaten down bug, but still represent value.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • How about a new FAANG? This grouping outperforms the tech giants

    The FAANG grouping of stocks has been so 2021. Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) Amazon.com (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) have struggled this year, thanks to rising interest rates, and in the case of Facebook and Netflix, softer demand.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • EU clinches U.S. LNG deal, brushes off Russian rouble demand

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union and United States are set to unveil a deal on Friday to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), sources told Reuters, as the European bloc seeks to quickly curb its reliance on Russian fossil fuels. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, pushed already-high energy prices to records and has prompted the EU to pledge to cut Russian gas use by two thirds this year, by hiking imports from other countries and quickly expanding renewable energy.

  • Stocks in focus: Nikola, Spotify, Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out several of the day's trending stock stories, including Google's new billing system for Spotify.

  • Oil Demand Destruction Is Here Amid Ukraine War, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities markets have a well-worn saying that “the cure for high prices is high prices.” According to JPMorgan Chase & Co., the process may just be starting to happen in oil.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in M

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.

  • Electric vehicle battery company speeds up investment in Colorado factory

    The company is accelerating its investment in production as it races to produce a new kind of battery for major automakers.

  • ‘Wakey, wakey. We are not going back to normal business in a few months’: A top hedge-fund manager says crude oil prices could hit $250 this year

    Top commodities experts met at the Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland this week and many predicted oil's price will top $200 this year.

  • China Is Quietly Taking Cheap Russian Crude as India Buys More

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s oil refiners are discreetly purchasing cheap Russian crude as the nation’s supply continues to seep into the market.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashUnlike India’s state-r

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • Rivian Automotive's Charts Look Ready to Bottom

    Rivian Automotive has been in a decline since the middle of November but now we are seeing some green shoots on the charts and from the indicators. In this daily bar chart of RIVN, below, we can see that prices have declined to a low in mid-March.