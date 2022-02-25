U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,250.00
    -34.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,914.00
    -242.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,859.50
    -107.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.40
    -16.10 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.32
    +0.51 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.50
    -13.80 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.46 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1179
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.30
    +0.28 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3379
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3280
    -0.1490 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,581.98
    +3,185.73 (+9.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.15
    +79.02 (+9.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,313.12
    +105.74 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Wind Turbine Gearbox Market to Exhibit 7.7% CAGR during 2021-2028; Rising Installation of Wind Energy to Underpin Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies in the Wind Turbine Gearbox Market are Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (Spain), General Electric Renewable Energy (France), Robert Bosch (Germany), Vestas (Denmark), Moventas Gear Oy (Finland), Ishibashi Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan), Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), Winergy Group (US), Dana Brevini SpA (Italy), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), ME Production A/S (Denmark), Renk AG (Germany)

Pune, India, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Market size was valued at USD 18.02 billion in 2020. The market is forecast to rise from USD 19.33 billion in 2021 to USD 32.55 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2021-2028. Fortune Business Insights™ has delved into these insights in its latest research report titled, “Wind Turbine Gearbox Market, 2021-2028.”

According to the study, an infusion of funds into renewable sources of energy amidst rising environmental concerns will boost the business outlook. Soaring demand for electricity and shifting trends toward environment-friendly energy resources will encourage industry participants to invest in the landscape.

Get Sample Brochure for More Details @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/wind-turbine-gearbox-market-101355

Companies Operating in Wind Turbine Gearbox Market Report:

  • Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (Spain)

  • General Electric Renewable Energy (France)

  • Robert Bosch (Germany)

  • Vestas (Denmark)

  • Moventas Gear Oy (Finland)

  • Ishibashi Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan)

  • Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)

  • Winergy Group (US)

  • Dana Brevini SpA (Italy)

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

  • ME Production A/S (Denmark)

  • Renk AG (Germany)

Wind Turbine Gearbox Market Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

7.7%

2028 Value Projection

USD 32.55 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 18.02 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

Type, Application, and Region

Growth Drivers

End-users to Tap Opportunities in Wind Energy to Bolster Growth

Industry Participants Expect North America to Provide Compelling Growth Opportunities

Prominent Companies to Infuse Funds into Organic and Inorganic Strategies to Gain a Competitive Edge


Have Any Query? Speak to our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/wind-turbine-gearbox-market-101355

COVID-19 Impact

Investments in Wind Portfolio to Overcome Challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak had a mixed impact on the global outlook on the back of supply chain disruptions. Prominently, halt in trade activities and subsequent effects on renewable energy sources posed severe challenges. Meanwhile, bullish government policies have encouraged end-users to inject funds into the landscape. The American Wind Energy Association contemplates adding 25 GW of wind power projects in the U.S. Despite manufacturing facility shutdowns, the market is expected to overcome uncertainties created by the pandemic.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/wind-turbine-gearbox-market-101355

Report Coverage

The Wind Turbine Gearbox Market report is prepared rigorously through qualitative and quantitative assessments. The use of top-down and bottom-up approaches further validates the authenticity of the report. Included but not limited to primary and secondary sources have also been included to provide a birds-eye-view. We have delved into press releases, SEC filings, annual reports, and government websites to validate the veracity of the report.

Segments

Type, Application, and Region Are Studied

In terms of type, the market for wind turbine gearbox is divided into new and replacement.

With respect to application, the market for wind turbine gearbox is segmented into onshore and offshore.

Based on region, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are included in the report.

Drivers & Restraints

End-users to Tap Opportunities in Wind Energy to Bolster Growth

Leading companies could infuse funds into renewable sources of energy amidst growing environmental concerns. The growth of renewable energy power generation has become pivotal to minimize the dependence on traditional sources. Expansion of the wind capacity will further encourage leading companies to expand their footfall across untapped areas. The International Energy Agency anticipates renewable energy to take over fossil fuel as the dominant form of electricity generation over the next half-a-decade.

However, soaring operation and maintenance costs could dent the global business outlook.

Regional Insights

Industry Participants Expect North America to Provide Compelling Growth Opportunities

The North America wind turbine gearbox market growth will be pronounced in the wake of the rising installation of wind energy. Prominently, the U.S. will act as a catalyst as the investments in wind power generation continue to witness an upward trajectory. Besides, onshore capacity will also witness an uptick across the region, auguring well for the regional growth.

The Asia Pacific wind turbine gearbox market share will gain traction due to the presence of leading companies and investments in China. To illustrate, China contemplated increasing its electricity generation from wind and solar plants to approximately 11% of its total power consumption in 2021, according to the National Energy Administration. Concerted efforts to minimize carbon emissions will also play a pivotal role in fostering the penetration of wind turbine gearbox.

Leading companies are likely to envisage Europe as a happy hunting ground in the light of investments in wind energy in the U.K. and Germany. Prominently, Europe plans to establish 15 GW of wind energy per year for the next half-a-decade. A notable uptick in the number of wind energy projects will encourage leading companies to invest in the region.

Quick Buy - Wind Turbine Gearbox Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101355

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies to Infuse Funds into Organic and Inorganic Strategies to Gain a Competitive Edge

The competitive landscape of the market for wind turbine gearbox indicates leading companies will focus on organic and inorganic strategies, including technological advancements, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and innovations.

Industry Development

December 2020 – Moventas introduced a new Exceed Evo+ upgrade for the Exceed Evo gearbox that was rolled out in Hamburg wind energy expo 2018.

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Wind Turbine Gearbox Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • New

      • Replacement

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Onshore

      • Offshore

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

  • North America Wind Turbine Gearbox Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • New

      • Replacement

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Onshore

      • Offshore

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

        • New

        • Replacement

      • Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

        • New

        • Replacement

  • Europe Wind Turbine Gearbox Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • New

      • Replacement

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Onshore

      • Offshore

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • Germany Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

        • New

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report@ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/wind-turbine-gearbox-market-101355

Have a Look at Related Research:

Micro Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Analysis, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Capacity (Up to 2 kW, 2 – 10 kW, and 10 – 50 kW), By Prime Mover (IC Engine, Stirling Engine, Fuel Cell, and Others), By Fuel (Natural Gas, Hydrogen, Renewable Resources, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Cold Thermal Energy Storage Market Analysis, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Buildings {Residential, Commercial, Warehouse}, Industrial {Meat Processing, Dairy, Beverages, and Others}) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Propane Market Analysis, Share and Global Trend by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Agriculture, Transportation, Chemicals), And Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Analysis, Share and Global Trend by Module Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin Film, Others), By Application (Roof Top, Curtain Wall, Glass, Façade, Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029


Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Analysis, Share and Global Trend by Application (Preheating, Power Generation, Steam Generation, Others), By End-User Industry (Chemical, Petroleum Refinery, Heavy Metal Manufacturing, Fertilizer and Pesticide, Paper & Pulp, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • Oil Is Surging. Why Oil Stocks Are Down. What’s Up?

    Oil prices soared on Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine. Exxon Mobil (XOM) was down 2.4%, Chevron (CVX) dropped 1.9%, and oil producer EOG Resources (EOG) fell 2.2%. BP (BP), which has substantial operations in Russia, was down 8%.

  • How Low Can Stocks Go as Russia Invades Ukraine? The Chart Hints.

    When I woke up this morning, the S&P 500 futures were down 100 and the Nasdaq was down almost 500 points. It was an ugly start to the day, but the situation has improved considerably since the open. The S&P 500 is down 0.

  • Novavax: Covid-19 Vaccine Opportunity Still at Play

    With Russia’s attack on Ukraine at the forefront of the current news flow, Covid has been put on the backburner for now. That said, as has been proven before with the emergence of new variants, it is still too early to say with certainty the pandemic is finally behind us. In any case, over the long run, in similar fashion to the flu, annual boosters to protect against Covid will be required. So, there is still room for Covid-19 vaccine makers to make their mark, which bodes well for one of the l

  • MP Materials reports higher profit as rare earth prices surge

    Rare earths are a group of 17 metals that, after processing, are used to make magnets found in electric vehicles, weaponry and electronics. Prices for these metals have been surging in recent months due to strong demand for electric vehicles and supply constraints. MP said its realized price for rare earth oxides (REO) soared 148% to $10,101 per metric tonne square in the quarter.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Meme stocks soar on bad news for Melvin Capital and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Traders in GameStop and AMC shares see trouble at Melvin Capital and Putin's aggression as more signals that the Mother of All Short Squeezes may be imminent.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • BASF sees profit decline on slower business cycle, supply chain worries

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -BASF on Friday forecast lower 2022 operating earnings due to slower economic growth, with the German chemicals giant's supply chain vulnerable to disruptions. Despite a very strong start to the year, "BASF expects global economic growth of 3.8% to be somewhat more moderate in 2022 following the very strong recovery in 2021". The forecast takes into account the risk of supply chain disruptions, more pandemic headwinds and potentially higher energy prices, BASF said.

  • Ukraine Invasion Sends Chill Through TSMC Shares

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and United Microelectronics stock dropped Thursday even as those of other chipmakers rose.

  • Tech stocks ‘are way oversold,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market and tech stocks are adjusting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, how tech stocks are oversold, and supply chain moderation ahead of technology and semiconductor demands.

  • Top Communications Stocks for March 2022

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for March 2022.

  • Rivian 'making progress' on production ramp-up, sets market share goal

    Rivian Automotive is "making progress" in the increase of production for electric vehicles at its Normal, Illinois, assembly plant and is aiming to take 10% share in the EV market by 2030, Chief Executive Officer R.J. Scaringe said on Thursday. "We're absolutely making progress," he said during a Wolfe Research conference of the push to increase vehicle production. Scaringe said Rivian, whose shares closed up 10.7% at $63.71, idled the plant for the first 10 days of January to make changes on the production lines in a move to boost output.

  • Pozsar Says $300 Billion Russia Cash Pile Can Roil Money Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia still has about $300 billion of foreign currency held offshore -- enough to disrupt money markets if it’s frozen by sanctions or moved suddenly to avoid them.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of Ukrain

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rebounds Powerfully On Russia Invasion Sanctions; These Stocks Soar

    A market rally attempt began Thursday, as Western sanctions vs. Russia's invasion of Ukraine weren't as tough as feared.

  • Rolls-Royce stops buying Russian titanium amid return to profit

    Rolls-Royce will stop buying Russian titanium for its jet engine rotor blades while BAE Systems, Britain's biggest defence company, said higher spending by European governments had pushed up profits.

  • Russian economy ‘can withstand’ being cut off from the rest of the world, strategist says

    DailyFX.com&nbsp;Senior Strategist&nbsp;Christopher Vecchio and American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Elizabeth Braw join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss markets after Russia launched a military attack against Ukraine.

  • Why Lantheus Holdings Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) had one of the best days of its life on the stock exchange Thursday. The specialty healthcare company saw its shares blast more than 39% higher on the strength of its latest earnings report, published that morning. For its Q4 of 2021, Lantheus earned just under $130 million in revenue, which was a nearly 38% improvement on a year-over-year basis.