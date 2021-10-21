U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market Size Is Expected To Reach Around USD 21 Billion by 2025 - Zion Market Research

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market by Application (Offshore and Onshore): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025". According to the report, the global wind turbine operations and maintenance market was valued approximately USD 12 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 21 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 8.54% between 2019 and 2025.

Zion_Market_Research_Logo
Zion_Market_Research_Logo

Wind energy is a renewable form of energy that is available in abundance on the earth's surface. Basically, wind energy is nothing but the conversion of wind flow into any useful form of energy, for example, water pumping, power production through turbines, and windmills for mechanical energy. Wind power is an alternative energy source that is generated from the wind flow or air currents with the help of a wind turbine. Over the last few years, there has been a significant rise in the number of offshore exploration and production activities, which is fuelling the wind turbine installations in offshore areas globally. This, in turn, will propel the global wind turbine operations and maintenance market development in the upcoming years.

Get free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/wind-turbine-operations-maintenance-market

In addition, the average shelf life of a wind turbine is 20 to 25 years. Thus, old wind turbines installed before 2000 needs maintenance and repair. Nevertheless, all wind turbines require proper maintenance after 10 years of their utilization. This is another primary factor that will enhance the global wind turbine operations and maintenance market growth over the forecast timeline. The rising number of offshore wind power projects across the world is playing a crucial role in the global wind turbine operations and maintenance market. Supportive government policies and initiatives toward adopting renewable energy resources are projected to positively impact the market.

The global wind turbine operations and maintenance market is segmented on the basis of application into offshore and onshore. The offshore segment is likely to dominate the global market in the upcoming years, as offshore wind turbines offer higher efficiency and productivity as compared to onshore wind turbines.

Europe held a significant share of the global wind turbine operations and maintenance market in 2018 and is projected to dominate over the forecast time period. This regional growth can be attributed to an increased number of offshore installation activities across the region. The demand for offshore wind turbine operation and maintenance services is fuelled by the rising number of offshore wind farms. Moreover, the UK has the highest offshore capacity in the entire European region, which will also boost this regional market's growth in the future. North America is predicted to provide significant opportunities for the global wind turbine operations and maintenance market in the years ahead, owing to the presence of a large number of organizations and private investors as owners of wind farms across the region.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3357

Some key players involved in the global wind turbine operations and maintenance market are Gamesa Corporation, GE Wind Turbine, Siemens Wind Power GmbH, Suzlon Group, Nordex SE, UpWind Solutions Inc., Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology, Enercon GmbH, and Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

This report segments the global wind turbine operations and maintenance market into:

Global Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market: Application Analysis

  • Offshore

  • Onshore

Inquire before Purchase of this Research Reporthttps://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/wind-turbine-operations-maintenance-market

By Region

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • France

  • The UK

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Southeast Asia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll-Free No +1-855-465-4651
US OFFICE NO +1-386-310-3803
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com
Blog – https://newarknow.org/
Follow us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research
All Press Releases - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/all-news

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wind-turbine-operations-and-maintenance-market-size-is-expected-to-reach-around-usd-21-billion-by-2025--zion-market-research-301405669.html

SOURCE Zion Market Research

