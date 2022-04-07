U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

Wind Turbine Pitch System Market - 54% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by the Awareness about the Usage of Renewable Energy| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wind turbine pitch system market size is expected to grow by USD 377.03 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 3.28% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the wind turbine pitch system market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Rising investments in offshore wind power plants will facilitate the wind turbine pitch system market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wind Turbine Pitch System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wind Turbine Pitch System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Wind Turbine Pitch System Market Analysis Report by Application (Onshore and Offshore) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/wind-turbine-pitch-system-market-industry-analysis

Wind Turbine Pitch System Market: Drivers & Challenges

The awareness about the usage of renewable energy is one of the key drivers supporting the wind turbine pitch system market growth. Wind turbines use wind as their primary source of energy and have no negative impact on the environment. Furthermore, most nations have signed international protocols under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which require them to establish sustainable energy mechanisms to aid in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Thus, such beneficial attributes of renewable energy will drive wind turbine pitch system market growth during the forecast period.

However, the high failure rate of wind turbine components is one of the factors hindering the wind turbine pitch system market growth. A wind turbine is built by integrating various technologies and components, ranging from aeronautics, hydraulics, automation, and others. For instance, the major components used in wind power generation comprise the gearbox, generator, and others that require regular maintenance to ensure safe and efficient operation. The turbine's generator, which converts rotational energy into electrical energy, accounts for about 4% of the total cost of a wind turbine. Any damage to the wind turbine generator will adversely impact the entire operation of the wind turbine. This, in turn, will increase the cost of failure and there thereby limit the market growth.

To know about more drivers, and challenges with upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Some of the key Wind Turbine Pitch System Players:

The wind turbine pitch system market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • ABB Ltd.

  • ATECH Antriebstechnik GmbH

  • Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA

  • Bosch Rexroth AG

  • CHINA FANGDA GROUP Co. Ltd.

  • Dalian Huarui Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd.

  • DEIF AS

  • ENERCON GmbH

  • General Electric Co.

  • Hydratech Industries

  • KEBA AG

  • Mita-Teknik

  • Moog Inc.

  • Nidec ASI SpA

  • OAT GmbH

  • Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • RENergy Electric Tianjin Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

  • Vestas Wind Systems AS

Wind Turbine Pitch System Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Onshore - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Offshore - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

For additional information on the market segmentation - Grab an Exclusive FREE Sample Report

Related Report:

  • The renewable energy investment market share is expected to increase by USD 168.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.59%. Download a free sample now!

Wind Turbine Pitch System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.28%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 377.03 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.5

Performing market contribution

APAC at 54%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., ATECH Antriebstechnik GmbH, Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, Bosch Rexroth AG, CHINA FANGDA GROUP Co. Ltd., Dalian Huarui Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., DEIF AS, ENERCON GmbH, General Electric Co., Hydratech Industries, KEBA AG, Mita-Teknik, Moog Inc., Nidec ASI SpA, OAT GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp., RENergy Electric Tianjin Ltd., Siemens AG, and Vestas Wind Systems AS

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 ATECH Antriebstechnik GmbH

  • 10.5 DEIF AS

  • 10.6 General Electric Co.

  • 10.7 Hydratech Industries

  • 10.8 KEBA AG

  • 10.9 Mita-Teknik

  • 10.10 Nidec ASI SpA

  • 10.11 OAT GmbH

  • 10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wind-turbine-pitch-system-market---54-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-driven-by-the-awareness-about-the-usage-of-renewable-energy-technavio-301519109.html

SOURCE Technavio

