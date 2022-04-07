Wind Turbine Pitch System Market - 54% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by the Awareness about the Usage of Renewable Energy| Technavio
NEW YORK , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wind turbine pitch system market size is expected to grow by USD 377.03 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 3.28% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the wind turbine pitch system market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Rising investments in offshore wind power plants will facilitate the wind turbine pitch system market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Wind Turbine Pitch System Market Analysis Report by Application (Onshore and Offshore) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/wind-turbine-pitch-system-market-industry-analysis
Wind Turbine Pitch System Market: Drivers & Challenges
The awareness about the usage of renewable energy is one of the key drivers supporting the wind turbine pitch system market growth. Wind turbines use wind as their primary source of energy and have no negative impact on the environment. Furthermore, most nations have signed international protocols under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which require them to establish sustainable energy mechanisms to aid in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Thus, such beneficial attributes of renewable energy will drive wind turbine pitch system market growth during the forecast period.
However, the high failure rate of wind turbine components is one of the factors hindering the wind turbine pitch system market growth. A wind turbine is built by integrating various technologies and components, ranging from aeronautics, hydraulics, automation, and others. For instance, the major components used in wind power generation comprise the gearbox, generator, and others that require regular maintenance to ensure safe and efficient operation. The turbine's generator, which converts rotational energy into electrical energy, accounts for about 4% of the total cost of a wind turbine. Any damage to the wind turbine generator will adversely impact the entire operation of the wind turbine. This, in turn, will increase the cost of failure and there thereby limit the market growth.
Some of the key Wind Turbine Pitch System Players:
The wind turbine pitch system market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
ABB Ltd.
ATECH Antriebstechnik GmbH
Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA
Bosch Rexroth AG
CHINA FANGDA GROUP Co. Ltd.
Dalian Huarui Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd.
DEIF AS
ENERCON GmbH
General Electric Co.
Hydratech Industries
KEBA AG
Mita-Teknik
Moog Inc.
Nidec ASI SpA
OAT GmbH
Parker Hannifin Corp.
RENergy Electric Tianjin Ltd.
Siemens AG
Vestas Wind Systems AS
Wind Turbine Pitch System Market: Segmentation Analysis
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
Onshore - size and forecast 2021-2026
Offshore - size and forecast 2021-2026
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Wind Turbine Pitch System Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.28%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 377.03 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.5
Performing market contribution
APAC at 54%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., ATECH Antriebstechnik GmbH, Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, Bosch Rexroth AG, CHINA FANGDA GROUP Co. Ltd., Dalian Huarui Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., DEIF AS, ENERCON GmbH, General Electric Co., Hydratech Industries, KEBA AG, Mita-Teknik, Moog Inc., Nidec ASI SpA, OAT GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp., RENergy Electric Tianjin Ltd., Siemens AG, and Vestas Wind Systems AS
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
