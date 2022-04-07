Wind Turbine Pitch System Market - 54% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by the Awareness about the Usage of Renewable Energy| Technavio

NEW YORK , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wind turbine pitch system market size is expected to grow by USD 377.03 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 3.28% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the wind turbine pitch system market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Rising investments in offshore wind power plants will facilitate the wind turbine pitch system market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wind Turbine Pitch System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Wind Turbine Pitch System Market Analysis Report by Application (Onshore and Offshore) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".

Wind Turbine Pitch System Market: Drivers & Challenges

The awareness about the usage of renewable energy is one of the key drivers supporting the wind turbine pitch system market growth. Wind turbines use wind as their primary source of energy and have no negative impact on the environment. Furthermore, most nations have signed international protocols under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which require them to establish sustainable energy mechanisms to aid in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Thus, such beneficial attributes of renewable energy will drive wind turbine pitch system market growth during the forecast period.

However, the high failure rate of wind turbine components is one of the factors hindering the wind turbine pitch system market growth. A wind turbine is built by integrating various technologies and components, ranging from aeronautics, hydraulics, automation, and others. For instance, the major components used in wind power generation comprise the gearbox, generator, and others that require regular maintenance to ensure safe and efficient operation. The turbine's generator, which converts rotational energy into electrical energy, accounts for about 4% of the total cost of a wind turbine. Any damage to the wind turbine generator will adversely impact the entire operation of the wind turbine. This, in turn, will increase the cost of failure and there thereby limit the market growth.

Some of the key Wind Turbine Pitch System Players:

The wind turbine pitch system market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

ABB Ltd.

ATECH Antriebstechnik GmbH

Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA

Bosch Rexroth AG

CHINA FANGDA GROUP Co. Ltd.

Dalian Huarui Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd.

DEIF AS

ENERCON GmbH

General Electric Co.

Hydratech Industries

KEBA AG

Mita-Teknik

Moog Inc.

Nidec ASI SpA

OAT GmbH

Parker Hannifin Corp.

RENergy Electric Tianjin Ltd.

Siemens AG

Vestas Wind Systems AS

Wind Turbine Pitch System Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Onshore - size and forecast 2021-2026

Offshore - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Wind Turbine Pitch System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.28% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 377.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.5 Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., ATECH Antriebstechnik GmbH, Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, Bosch Rexroth AG, CHINA FANGDA GROUP Co. Ltd., Dalian Huarui Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., DEIF AS, ENERCON GmbH, General Electric Co., Hydratech Industries, KEBA AG, Mita-Teknik, Moog Inc., Nidec ASI SpA, OAT GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp., RENergy Electric Tianjin Ltd., Siemens AG, and Vestas Wind Systems AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 ATECH Antriebstechnik GmbH

10.5 DEIF AS

10.6 General Electric Co.

10.7 Hydratech Industries

10.8 KEBA AG

10.9 Mita-Teknik

10.10 Nidec ASI SpA

10.11 OAT GmbH

10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

