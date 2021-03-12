U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,914.00
    -22.75 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,449.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,824.50
    -223.75 (-1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,331.30
    -3.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.93
    -0.09 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,697.70
    -24.90 (-1.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.53
    -0.66 (-2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1919
    -0.0066 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.87
    +0.31 (+1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3913
    -0.0076 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1150
    +0.6050 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,504.50
    +1,752.33 (+3.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,125.23
    +14.53 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,721.61
    -15.35 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Market size is projected to reach USD 1.56 Billion by 2026 | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·8 min read

Key industry participants in the global Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Market are Osterholz AntriebsTechnik GmbH, General Electric, Siemens AG, ABB, Global Wind Power Ltd., Inox Wind Ltd., Kenersys Group, Pioneer Wincon Pvt. Ltd., RRB Energy, and Enercon GmbH.

Pune, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Market Analysis

The global wind turbine pitch systems market is anticipated to grow at a 3% CAGR over the forecast period (2020- 2026), reveals the current Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Wind turbine systems, simply put, are used for regulating the turbine as per the external conditions like generator, power generation, and wind speed. The pitch system enables the rotors to operate within a defined speed limit for ensuring the safe operation of a wind turbine. Remote terminal software, pitch pumps, pitch valves, pitch motors, and others are its different product types that have wide offshore and onshore applications.

Alluring Features that Spur Market Growth

According to the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the wind turbine pitch systems market growth. Some of these include the growing need for electricity generation from wind energy, increasing government initiatives to adopt offshore wind to generate electricity, the growing need for sustainable electricity generation to reduce harmful emissions of gases, and the development of large-scale wind turbines. The additional factors adding market growth include the drop in the cost of the wind turbine, growing need for power supply, and soaring cost of electricity.

On the flip side, the high cost of wind turbines installation, the intermittent nature of wind energy, the growing research and development activities to develop AWES, and high competition from alternative energy sources are factors that may limit the global wind turbine pitch systems market growth over the forecast period.



Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10353



COVID-19 Analysis

Despite the disruptions related to the COVID-19 outbreak in the construction process of wind farms during the first quarter of 2020, the wind energy sector remains to be resilient and strong in the face of the crisis. Where this crisis has cast its shadow on almost every industry, the wind power sector continues to grow and thrive. And this is no surprise for the need to reproduce carbon emissions rapidly and the wind energy’s cost competitiveness. Fossil fuel industries are facing market fluctuations and need bailouts to remain afloat, the wind turbines the world over continue to spin and offer clean, affordable energy to citizens all across. A big credit goes to the localized nature of the supply chains of wind power and project construction, this sector continues to generate billions in local investments and countless jobs for supporting economic recovery. All these had a positive impact on the global wind turbine pitch systems market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report offers an inclusive analysis of the global wind turbine pitch systems market based on application and product type.

By product type, the global wind turbine pitch systems market is segmented into remote terminal software, pitch pumps, pitch valves, pitch motors, and others. Of these, the pitch motors segment will lead the market over the forecast period. The increasing installations of wind equipment are adding to the growth of the segment. Meanwhile, the remote terminal software segment is likely to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period for the high efficiency of the software and the decreasing cost.

By application, the global wind turbine pitch systems market is segmented into offshore and onshore. Of these, the onshore segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. Meanwhile, the offshore segment will grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period for the burgeoning demand for offshore wind turbines.

Regional Takeaway

APAC to Command Largest Share in Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Market

Geographically, the global wind turbine pitch systems market is bifurcated into Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, South America, & the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the APAC region will command the largest share in the market over the forecast period. Various favorable initiatives by the government introduced in the region to boost the adoption of wind energy, growing demand for clean energy for the increased GHG emissions, increasing power consumption for the increasing population growth, and enhanced grid-readiness are adding to the global wind turbine pitch systems market growth in the region.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 pages) on Wind Turbine Pitch Systems

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wind-turbine-pitch-systems-market-10353




North America to Have Favorable Growth in Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Market

In North America, the global wind turbine pitch systems market is predicted to have favorable growth during the forecast period. The burgeoning need for off-grid electricity is adding to the market growth. The United States grabs the utmost market share.

Europe to Have Significant Growth in Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Market

In Europe, the global wind turbine pitch systems market is predicted to have significant growth over the forecast period for the extensive support from the government to adopt wind energy. UK will have the utmost market share and will grow at the fastest CAGR for the growing need for electricity in the country.

South America and the MEA to Have Sound Growth in Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Market

In South America and the Middle East and Africa, the wind turbine pitch systems market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The notable players profiled in the global wind turbine pitch systems market report include Enercon GmbH, RRB Energy, Pioneer Wincon Pvt. Ltd., Kenersys Group, Inox Wind Ltd., Global Wind Power Ltd., ABB, Siemens AG, General Electric, and Osterholz AntriebsTechnik GmbH, among others.



Share Your Queries

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10353




The global wind turbine pitch systems market is highly fragmented and competitive with the presence of several international and domestic market players. These players have incorporated several strategies to stay at the forefront and also cater to the customers growing needs, such as contracts, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships, and others. Besides, they are also investing in research and development activities to strengthen their portfolios and also create hold in the market.

Industry Updates

  • February 2021- KEB automation is experiencing a rise in the demand for its drive controllers, brakes, and motors for offshore and onshore wind turbines.



Discover More Research Reports on Energy and Power Industry, By Market Research Future



Browse Related Reports:

Geothermal Power Market Research Report: Global Information by Power Plant Type (Flash Steam Plants, Dry Steam Plants, and Binary Cycle Power Plants), Power Output (Up to 5 MW and Above 5 MW), End-Use (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global Solar Hybrid Inverter Market Research Report: Information by Product (Single-Phase Hybrid, Three-Phase Hybrid), End-User (Commercial, Residential and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global Portable solar charger Market Research Report: Information by Type (Small Portable Charger, Foldable Portable Charger, Backpack Solar Chargers and others), Component (Solar Charge Controller, Inverter and Battery), Application (Individual and Defense) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Smart Solar Market Research Report: Information by Solutions (Meter Data Management, Network Monitoring, Analytics, SCADA, Remote Metering), Services (Consulting, Demand Response), Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Biomass Gasification Market Research Report: Information by Fuel Type (Wood, Animal Waste, and Others), Application (Chemicals, Liquid Fuels, and Power & Gas Fuels), and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Global Off-Grid Solar Market Research Report: Information By Type (Solar Panels, Batteries, Controllers and Inverters), By Application (Residential and Non-Residential) - Forecast till 2026

Solar Water Heater Market Research Report: Information by Type (Integral Collector Storage and Thermosyphon), Collector Type (Evacuated Tube Collector, Flat Plate Collector, Unglazed Water Collector), Application, and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Solar Backsheet Market Research Report: Information by Type (Fluoropolymer and Non-Fluoropolymer), Installation (Roof Mounted, Ground Mounted, Floating Power Plant), Application (Utility, Residential, and others), and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Solar PV Glass Market Research Report by Product Type (Anti-reflective (AR) coated, Transparent conductive oxide, Tempered), Module (Crystalline Silicon Modules, Amorphous, Silicon Modules, Thin Film Modules) Application (Utility, Residential, Non-Residential) and Region-Global Forecast to 2023

Solar Panel Recycling Market Segmented by Type (Silicon, Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline), Process (Thermal, Mechanical, Laser) and Region - Global Forecast Till 2023

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future (MRFR) Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Renault to Sell $1.4 Billion Daimler Stake, Maintain Partnership

    (Bloomberg) -- Renault SA has sold its stake in Daimler AG for 1.14 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to secure funds for its turnaround efforts after a record annual loss.The French carmaker exited its entire 1.5% holding in Daimler, according to a statement Friday. Renault divested its shares via a placement at 69.50 euros a piece.Proceeds from the sale will allow Renault to “accelerate the financial de-leveraging of its automotive activity,” the company said. Renault and Daimler have said their industrial partnership that dates back more than a decade will continue.Renault warned investors last month of another challenging year following a worse-than-expected 8 billion-euro annual net loss. Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo’s daily battles to secure enough semiconductors to keep plants open are complicating his attempt to steer the company out of the rut it’s been in since long-time leader Carlos Ghosn’s arrest in late 2018.Timely ExitDaimler shares have surged since the Mercedes-Benz maker announced plans early last month to spin off its truck unit. The stock closed Wednesday at a three-year high, valuing the company at 77.1 billion euros.Renault informed Daimler in advance of its plan to offload its holding, a spokesperson for the German carmaker said. BNP Paribas SA and HSBC Holdings Plc are advising on the sale, according to people familiar with the matter.Cashing in its stake in Daimler allows Renault to pay down debt and protect credit ratings that have been assigned a negative outlook by Moody’s Investors Service, Standard & Poor’s and others.In January, de Meo laid out plans to gradually restore profit margins to pre-pandemic levels and generate a cumulative total of about 3 billion euros of cash by 2023. The company aims to bring in more than double that amount by 2025.Another EraRenault and Daimler’s cross-shareholding and partnership originated in 2010 under then-CEOs Ghosn and Dieter Zetsche. The two regularly hosted joint press conferences at car shows before Japanese police arrested Ghosn in late 2018 on suspicion of financial misconduct. Zetsche stepped down from Daimler the following year.There may be less strategic rationale for the tie-up to continue. Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius laid out plans in October to put less emphasis on volume and take Mercedes more upscale to boost profits.The two companies’ past collaboration included working together on Smart ForTwo and Renault Twingo small cars. In early 2019, Daimler announced plans to team up with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, its largest shareholder, to form a joint venture and transform Smart into an all-electric brand based in China.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • South Korea’s Shinhan Bank Builds Pilot Platform for Central Bank Digital Currency

    The Seoul-based bank built the blockchain-based platform in preparation for a role as intermediary should a digital won be launched.

  • Hotel Investor With $1 Billion Bets on Business Travel Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Pent-up vacation demand has boosted investor demand for beach resorts and roadside hotels. That crowded wager is already pushing one investor to explore ways to bet on business travel.Dreamscape Cos. Chief Executive Officer Eric Birnbaum said his firm, which has more than $1 billion to buy hotels, sees more opportunity to acquire lodging properties that cater to business clientele, despite corporate America’s hesitance to put workers back on the road.“Looking out into the future, the recovery may take longer for group-focused or big-box convention hotels,” said Birnbaum, who previously co-founded Imperial Cos. with former Vornado Realty Trust CEO Michael Fascitelli. “That may be where the most unique opportunities sit.”Birnbaum is partnering with third-party manager Aimbridge Hospitality to explore opportunities and operate the hotels. The first acquisition was the boutique Warwick Hotel in Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square.Dreamscape is operating in a crowded field of investors waiting for distressed hotels to hit the market. When the Covid-19 pandemic halted travel globally during the first half of last year, it was widely assumed that the shock to hotel revenue would lead to foreclosures and forced sales.It’s been a slow burn. Most lenders were willing to offer forbearance in the early days of the crisis. Emergency loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration also helped hotel owners hold onto assets.Now, vaccinations are fueling optimism about a travel rebound. That’s led some people to predict that the wave of distress may never materialize -- especially since debt funds are raising cash to make rescue loans to help hotel owners bridge the gap to brighter days.Net asset values for hotels owned by real estate investment trusts have ticked up 4% since the end of January, due partly to “the significant amount of capital on the sidelines looking for a home,” according to Michael Bellisaro, an analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co.At the same time, delinquencies on hotels financed by commercial mortgage-backed securities have decreased, with roughly 16% of such properties at least 30 days delinquent in February, down from 19% in January, Trepp data shows.Still, companies are expected to be more cautious than tourists as Americans start to travel. And Birnbaum sees more hotels hitting the market as lenders’ patience runs out.“We’re now getting to a point where they have to potentially put in their own capital,” he said. “They’re going to have to make a decision: ‘Do they want to be in the hospitality business or not?’ I can assure you, most lenders don’t.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold eases on firmer U.S. yields, but set for best week in seven

    Gold prices retreated on Friday as firmer U.S. bond yields and a strong dollar weighed on the metal, but bullion was on course for its biggest weekly gain in seven. Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,718.10 per ounce by 0344 GMT. The metal's prices had slumped to a nine-month low on Monday, but a pullback in Treasury yields helped spark a rebound that has put gold on track for a weekly gain of 1%.

  • Warren Buffett Becomes Sixth Member of $100 Billion Club

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett has been a fixture at the top of the world’s wealth rankings for decades, but in recent years he’s slipped down the list as tech fortunes soared and his hot hand cooled.Now, at 90, his net worth has blown past $100 billion.The Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chairman’s wealth jumped on Wednesday to $100.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That makes Buffett the sixth member of the $100 billion club, a group including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and his friend Bill Gates.The clan’s combined fortunes have grown rapidly, fueled by government stimulus, central-bank policy and the surging equity market. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill cleared its final congressional hurdle as the House voted to approve the legislation, adding to the $3 trillion or so in stimulus Washington has already disbursed in the past year.Berkshire, the source of virtually all of Buffett’s wealth, has had a fast start to 2021. The firm’s A shares are up 15% this year, outpacing the 3.8% gain of the S&P 500 Index. That’s been helped by Buffett’s recent push to spend record amounts buying back Berkshire’s own stock, a notable shift for an investor who has preferred to use the $138 billion cash pile to buy other businesses or common shares.Share BuybacksBuffett’s been struggling in recent years to find sizable deals to spark Berkshire’s growth, partially due to the sheer size of the conglomerate. That’s caused the shares to underperform the S&P 500 over the past five years. But in 2020, Buffett spent a record $24.7 billion on buybacks and filings indicate he’s already bought at least $4.2 billion worth of stock through mid-February.Read more: Berkshire’s Busy 2020 Broke a Record Despite No Major Deals ”His warming up to share buyback was clearly welcomed by investors,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Palazola, who also noted last year’s fears of the pandemic’s initial impact on the group were overdone. “The strength of Berkshire’s equity portfolio, specifically Apple, was a large contributor to book value,” he said.Surpassing $100 billion is all the more notable considering how much the Omaha billionaire has given away. A co-founder of the Giving Pledge, a campaign to encourage philanthropy, Buffett has donated more than $37 billion in Berkshire stock since 2006. Without those gifts, which have cut his holdings of Berkshire Class A shares nearly in half, he’d be worth more than $192 billion.The staggering amounts accumulated by the ultra-wealthy -- $1.8 trillion by the world’s 500 richest in 2020 alone -- highlights the K-shaped recovery that’s taking place as the U.S. emerges from the pandemic. While millions of disproportionately poor, working-class and minority people remain unemployed, the rich have seen incomes and net worth levels jump thanks to a buoyant stock market and rising home prices.Meanwhile, more than 8 million Americans -- including many children -- fell into poverty in the second half of last year, according to an analysis by University of Chicago economist Bruce Meyer, University of Notre Dame’s James Sullivan and Zhejiang University’s Jeehoon Han.Buffett added $1.9 billion to his fortune on Wednesday as Berkshire Class A shares hit a record high, helping lead a second day of gains for the S&P 500.(Updates with analyst comment in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Nears All-Time High As US House Passes $1.9T COVID-19 Relief

    Bitcoin is within range of a quick run to the all-time high of $58,332.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – CPI on Tap but Bond Auction Results Could Trigger Volatile Response

    Gold futures are trading slightly lower on Wednesday shortly below the release of the U.S. Consumer Inflation reports for February that could set the tone until the Federal Reserve meets on March 16-17.

  • Lagarde Hails Proactive ECB Policy on Bonds to Protect Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde unveiled a new phase of her institution’s relationship with the bond market in a more-active policy to cap yields, frontloading stimulus to protect an economic recovery still taking time to emerge.Lagarde said certain recent market moves would become “undesirable” if they persist, citing negative implications for the economy and inflation. She spoke after policy makers opted to accelerate government-debt buying.“We will purchase flexibly according to market conditions and with a view to preventing a tightening of financing conditions,” she said.The euro trimmed gains and euro-zone bonds rallied after the ECB raised the stakes in its engagement with the debt market, employing a tactical shift aimed at ensuring rising yields don’t threaten to stifle the region’s economic pickup before it begins. Forecasts unveiled by Lagarde showed a recovery that will take hold this year, but over time.“Ongoing vaccination campaigns, together with the gradual relaxation of containment measures -- barring any further adverse developments related to the pandemic -– underpin the expectation of a firm rebound in economic activity in the course of 2021,” she said.The ECB’s action to nurture that pickup with a pledge to buy debt at a “significantly higher pace” in coming months further evolves the raison d’etre of its pandemic purchase program, a tool originally conceived as a bulwark against the disintegration of the euro zone during the coronavirus crisis.The decision to more directly grapple with the pricing of government debt opens a new chapter in an already fraught relationship with fickle bond markets that have long troubled ECB presidents, not least since the region’s sovereign crisis struck more than a decade ago.Lagarde spoke a year to the day since the global pandemic was confirmed; That was also the eve of her March 12 remark on spreads that rocked debt markets by appearing to undermine previous pledges to defend the integrity of the euro zone. It took the creation of its pandemic stimulus tool, now totaling 1.85 trillion euros ($2.2 trillion), to rectify that error.The meeting Lagarde chaired on Thursday offered policy makers the first formal opportunity to deliver a collective view on the dangers posed by the recent jump in bond yields around the world. ECB officials had hitherto revealed conflicting messages on the focus of their market monitoring.At various times in the past month or so, Lagarde and Executive Board Member Fabio Panetta emphasized nominal yields, their colleague Isabel Schnabel took an inflation-adjusted view, Vice President Luis de Guindos cited spreads between nations’ debt and Chief Economist Philip Lane urged a “holistic” approach.That latter view was what officials opted for in an attempt to clarify their perception of the markets, as Lagarde revealed in her opening statement.“Preserving favorable financial conditions over the pandemic period remains essential,” she said. “Financing conditions are defined by a holistic and multifaceted set of indicators, spanning the entire transmission chain of monetary policy from risk-free interest rates and sovereign yields to corporate bond yields and bank credit conditions.”The forecasts Lagarde revealed on Thursday were similar to the institution’s last projections released in December, with officials foreseeing growth of 4% this year and inflation that never exceeds 1.5% in any of the coming years.Beyond the near term, however, risks to the outlook are more balanced than they were.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia’s Biggest Rate-Hike Bets Mount in India as Swaps Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- The global economic recovery is fueling speculation central banks will soon be shifting into tightening mode -- nowhere more so than India.Five-year interest-rate swaps jumped 63 basis points in February, the biggest advance since the 2013 taper tantrum, reflecting growing expectations of a tighter monetary policy. Swap rates signal India will see the most rapid tightening of any nation in Asia, according to Standard Chartered Plc. Fears of a resurgence in inflation driven by rising oil prices is adding to the speculation.“The market is swept up by high intensity global reflation trade,” said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at IDFC Asset Management Ltd. in Mumbai. “Within this, India’s sensitivity to crude oil prices as well as the V-shaped rebound in economic activity may be creating divergent expectations of the monetary policy path ahead.”Rate-hike wagers are building around the world as optimism over an economic rebound is complicated by concern that inflation is quickening following an unprecedented period of rock-bottom borrowing costs. In India’s case, this is posing a thorny challenge for central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, who has vowed to keep monetary policy accommodative as long as necessary to support the recovery.Indian swaps are pricing in an increase of about a percentage point in rates over the next calendar year, compared with a quarter-to-half a percentage point earlier this year, according to Naveen Singh, head of fixed-income trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai. The five-year swap rate was down one basis point to 5.38% on Wednesday.‘Pump Prices’Swap markets across Asia are signaling tighter monetary policies going ahead, making it challenging for central banks to nurture a recovery without stifling growth. While India’s consumer-price inflation is still within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-to-6% target range, economists see the second round effects of higher pump prices soon feeding into the headline print.India’s benchmark 10-year bond yields surged to 6.25% on Wednesday, from as low as 5.81% in January. Similarly, top-rated corporate bond yields have jumped by more than 60 points in 2021, convincing a number of borrowers to scrap debt offerings in recent days amid the volatility.Policy normalization in India may first see the central bank raising its reverse repo rates by 40 basis points in 2021, according to ICICI Securities. That would narrow the interest-rate corridor to the pre-pandemic level of 25 basis points.“Markets are expecting a rise in inflation due to the rapid increase in the monetary base across economies, and more recently the increase in commodities prices,” said Nagaraj Kulkarni, senior Asia rates strategist at Standard Chartered in Singapore. “However, central banks are more sanguine about their own inflation expectations so far.”(Updates with Wednesday’s swap rates in the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Hits Two-Week High Above $55K Ahead of US Inflation Data

    Higher U.S. inflation expected to be revealed today is both good and bad news for bitcoin prices.

  • Here’s What Wall Street Is Saying About the GE Selloff

    Analysts are trying to help investors untangle all the issues, but it isn't clear how much good they're doing. Bulls and bears are just going back-and-forth.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check can be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household receives this time.

  • Stimulus Checks To Arrive This Weekend — But None For Richer Americans

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • Mortgage rates keep increasing — and the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill could push them even higher

    Some analysts expect the $1.9 trillion COVID package to boost inflation, which in turn would lead to higher mortgage rates.

  • During GameStop Halts, AMC Becomes a Bellwether for Day Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Vexed by Wednesday’s repeated halts in GameStop Corp. shares, day traders were left grasping for clues on where the stock’s chaotic journey would pick up after the restrictions were lifted.They didn’t have to look far.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., another wildly popular meme stock among members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, was a near-perfect predictor for how the market would react after each of the seven pauses.The movie-theater chain’s shares plummeted as the first GameStop halt triggered at 12:22 p.m. in New York and continued to fall through the two stoppages that would follow. But at 12:40, just as the video-game retailer’s shares were to cease trading yet again, AMC’s stock began to rally. It was after that fourth pause that GameStop too would change course.Lily Francus, an independent quantitative researcher, wrote about the relationship on Twitter.“In general the stronger the meme effect on the stock the more highly correlated its associated basket is,” Francus wrote on Wednesday. “AMC acts as a price discovery mechanism for GME during halts.”It makes sense that GameStop and AMC have moved in tandem. They’re the two most-mentioned names on StockTwits and garner incessant attention from day traders on Reddit. At the same time, there’s been growing concern about a disconnect between the pair’s future prospects as Covid-19 lockdowns are lifted.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Don’t be fooled by the ‘value’ tag on these tech stocks. Many can provide plenty of growth too

    Facebook, Oracle and Micron Technology are reasonably valued when considering the outlook for their sales growth.

  • The Tax Hikes Tucked Into Biden’s Covid Relief Plan

    Democrats inserted three tax hikes on the wealthy and large corporations into their $1.9 trillion Covid rescue plan. Together, the three increases are projected to raise $60 billion, Politico’s Brian Faler writes: “One takes away deductions for publicly traded companies that pay top employees more than $1 million. Another provision cracks down on how multinational corporations do their taxes. A third targets how owners of unincorporated businesses account for their losses. … “The tax increases Democrats picked to help keep their plan’s cost in check had the political benefit of being arcane. Unlike things like raising the corporate tax rate or upping the top marginal tax rate on the rich, the ones they chose won’t produce many headlines.” Tax breaks for individuals: Of course, as we noted earlier this week, the Biden plan includes a host of tax benefits as well — including direct payments of up to $1,400 per person and an expansion of the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation estimates that the plan will cut taxes by about $467 billion in 2021 and about $590 billion over 10 years. In all, the Biden relief plan will reduce federal taxes in 2021 by more than $3,300 and raise after-tax incomes by 4.1%, according to an updated analysis released Thursday by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. That’s about double the average first-year tax cut under the 2017 Trump tax law. The income-boosting effects of the Biden cuts are heavily tilted toward lower-earning households. Households making $91,000 or less will get nearly 70% of the tax benefits, the Tax Policy Center said, and after-tax income for the bottom 20% of earners — households making $25,000 a year or less — will rise by more than 21% on average. By contrast, low- and middle-income households received about 17% of the 2017 law’s tax benefits, and low-income households got a 0.4% tax cut on average. Rejecting Reaganomics: Combined, Biden’ tax cuts for individuals and tax hikes for businesses highlight Biden and Democrats’ focus on fighting inequality — and signal a sharp break from both Trump’s economic approach and that of Ronald Reagan. “Biden is basically pulling a George Costanza on Reagan with this bill: Do the opposite of Reaganomics,” NBC News’s Sahil Kapur tweeted Wednessday night. “Instead of easing burdens for upper earners and counting on that to deliver broad benefits, he’s sending cash to low-income people and counting on them to boost the economy.” The challenge ahead: The tax cuts in Biden’s plan are either one-off provisions, like the latest round of direct payments, or set to expire at the end of the year, unlike the individual income tax cuts in the 2017 GOP law, which were set to expire after 2025. Democrats have made clear that they want to make permanent key elements, like the expanded child credit. And Biden is already planning a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. “[T]he real test for Democrats — who promised stiff tax increases on the rich during last year’s campaign — will come later, when they face demands to pay for something big like Biden’s plans for a major infrastructure package,” Faler writes. Those demands have already started. Some centrists are expressing growing unease about adding trillions more to the federal debt, and say they want to make sure that additional spending is paid for one way or another. “At some point we’ve got to start paying for things,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME), who caucuses with the Democrats, said this week. “It’s got to be paid for. It’s just a question of who pays. Are we going to pay or our kids going to pay?” Sen. John Tester (D-MT) also said that he wants at least some of any new spending to be paid for, with the costs covered by a potential mix of spending cuts and tax increases. “You’re going to remind me of this [later] when none of it’s paid for,” he joked with Politico’s Sarah Ferris and Burgess Everett, “but I do think some of it needs to be paid for.” House Budget Chair John Yarmuth (D-KY) told Ferris and Everett that while he assumed an infrastructure package would include some means of paying for new spending, the sheer size of the eventual bill — estimates start at $2 trillion and move up to twice that — would make it impossible to pay for it all. “I think that’s unrealistic, given what everyone assumes the size of this is going to be,” Yarmuth said. At the same time, any tax increases that could be proposed to help pay for those future plans could meet with intense resistance. Still, it’s clear where Biden and Democrats are likely to turn for more revenue, based on the changes in the relief plan. “Clearly it’s a signal that Democrats will look to high-income people and large corporations for revenue for the investment package to come,” Seth Hanlon, a senior fellow at the liberal Center for American Progress, told Politico. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • The stock market is behaving in mysterious ways — is it bullish, bearish or something else?

    The Dow has hit record highs for three days, up about 1,400 points in the past four trading days to over 32,000. No other major index has followed along, although the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Russell 2000 (RUT) are not far away from new all-time highs of their own. It probably depends on the situation, but there is an old saying that when the generals are leading the advance, it’s not a good sign for the stock market.

  • 'We should see the GME short squeeze continuing': S3 Partners

    S3 Partners, which calculates real-time short interest in the market, expects the squeeze to continue. Though short interest has dropped, it is still very high.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBA’s Lowe Rebuffs Market Talk of Rate Hikes

    The head of Australia’s central bank rebuffed market talk of rate hikes, saying it will take at least until 2024 to reach full employment.