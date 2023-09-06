Windber hires business manager, adds counseling support

Sep. 6—WINDBER, Pa. — The new business manager for Windber Area School District brings more than a decade of financial experience in both private business and education.

Jessica Zellam, of Davidsville, was officially hired on Tuesday during the Windber Area School Board's regular meeting.

Zellam, 40, comes to the $75,000 position after 16 years of working in the construction company financial operations and 18 months as assistant business manager for Conemaugh Township School District in Davidsville.

"I was ready to step into this role to help them grow and be a part of this school district," Zellam said after the meeting.

The board also approved an agreement for a student in master's programs for clinical mental health to serve an internship at the school to work with the counselor hired through Reaching Educational Achievements with Clinical Mental Health, also known as REACH.

The program integrates counselors with at least master's degrees into school districts for early intervention of mental health issues, including those that often lead to substance abuse.

Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Administrator said Windber Area School District's program was the "predecessor" for Cambria County's newly expanded Referral, Integration, Support and Engagement counseling program that puts REACH counselors and IUP interns into every Cambria County School District.

A new Johnstown-area company will provide assistance for students on the autism spectrum at Windber. The proposal by Silver Lining ABA, of 1732 Lyter Drive, Westmont, was approved on Tuesday.

Aimee Janakovic, president and CEO of Silver Lining, said the school-wide program aligns with the district's existing intervention and support framework to help reduce disruptive behaviors, decrease disciplinary issues and contribute to a positive, happy school climate for better learning.

"We are committed to delivering exceptional care to children with an autism diagnosis by offering both center-based therapy and individualized services tailored to meet the unique needs of children in their homes, schools, and within the community," Janakovic said in an email.

Story continues

With Tuesday's meeting coming less than two weeks after the first day of school, much of the business items read like a punch list for the beginning of the term.

The approvals included:

—Naming Gray Medical as the district physicians.

—Approving agreements with The Learning Lamp's affiliate Ignite Education Systems to provide substitute teachers and aides.

—Renewing the School Resource Officer Agreement with Windber Borough police to supply two officers for the 2023-24 school year.

—Posting, advertising and interviewing candidates for an athletic director.